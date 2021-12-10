10 December 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

(the “Company”)

Correction: NAV announcement





Correction to the announcement made at 13:56 on 7 October 2021: The ex-dividend Net Asset Value (NAV) was omitted from the announcement. The full corrected announcement is as per below, all other information was correct:





NAV announcement





As at close of business on 30 September 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:





NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Cum Dividend – 100.39 pence.





NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Ex-Dividend – 97.89 pence.





LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31