Correction: NAV announcement

London, UNITED KINGDOM

10 December 2021

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
(the “Company”)

Correction: NAV announcement

Correction to the announcement made at 13:56 on 7 October 2021: The ex-dividend Net Asset Value (NAV) was omitted from the announcement. The full corrected announcement is as per below, all other information was correct:

NAV announcement

As at close of business on 30 September 2021, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:

NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Cum Dividend – 100.39 pence.

NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Ex-Dividend – 97.89 pence.

