Admission of Further Securities to Trading

 | Source: Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc

2 April 2026

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC
(“the “Company”)

Notification of Admission of Further Securities to Trading (PRM 1.6.4R) 

Further to the Company's Allotment of Shares announcement on 1 April 2026 in respect of the allotment of new Ordinary Shares under the Company's current offer for subscription (the “Offer”) and following the admission to trading of those new Ordinary Shares, the following additional information is disclosed in accordance with The Public Offers and Admissions to Trading Regulations 2024 (POATRs) PRM 1.6.4R:

1

 		Details of the issuer

 
a)

 		Name

 

 		Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)

 		LEI

 

 		213800LRYA19A69SIT31
2

 		Details of the transferable securities admitted to trading

 
a)

 		Name, type and identification code

 

 		 

Ordinary Shares of 1p each

 

ISIN: GB00B02WHS05

 
b)

 		Regulated market

 

 		London Stock Exchange – main market
c)

 		Number of further securities admitted

 		Securities admitted as part of the Offer: 4,655,078

 

 
d)

 		Total number of securities in issue following admission376,240,655 Ordinary Shares of 1p each
e)FungibilityFully fungible with existing Ordinary Shares
3

 		Admission details

 
a)

 		Date of admission

 		2 April 2026
b)Prospectus information

 		 

Prospectus: N/A

 

Supplementary: N/A

 

Company’s webpage: www.hargreaveaimvcts.co.uk

 
c)Coverage of notification

 		All admissions up to and including 2 April 2026

END

For further information, please contact:

Canaccord Genuity Asset Management Limited
Abbe Martineau

 		aimvct@canaccord.com
+44 207 523 4525  

 

LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31


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