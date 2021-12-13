Notice of cancellation of extra general meeting in Terranet AB

Swedish English

The board of directors has decided to cancel the extra general meeting and replace it with a new extra general meeting which also includes the agenda item of fees to the board of directors and remuneration committee.



The extra general meeting which is now cancelled was scheduled on December 16th 2021.

Terranet AB (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). With a vision to save lives Terranet designs and develops a new class for vision-based sensor systems, used for road safety. It markets and delivers a software stack with features available across vehicle platforms and car models. The company is located in Lund and Stuttgart. Terranet AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

