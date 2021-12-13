Xos Announces Partnership with Merchants Fleet to Grow EV Portfolio for Last Mile Delivery

Merchants Orders Fully Electric Step Vans from Xos, Inc.



New commitment to purchase Xos EVs moves Merchants Fleet closer to 50% electrification of mobility fleet portfolio by 2025, 50% electrification of its managed fleet portfolio by 2030.

Offers electrification option for Merchants’ last mile and delivery clients

Merchants has committed over $2B to fleet electrification, with intent to buy more than 40,000 electric vehicles

The new Xos Electric step vans will be deployed in 2022

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xos, Inc (NASDAQ: XOS), a leading manufacturer of fully electric Class 5 to Class 8 commercial vehicles, today announced a strategic partnership with Merchants Fleet , the nation’s fastest growing fleet management company. The partnership will enable Merchants Fleet to continue to expand its offering of electric fleet vehicles with an intent to buy EV step vans from Xos, Inc. The first 10 step vans are expected to be delivered to Merchants Fleet in 2022.

The electric Xos step van is designed to accommodate an extensive variety of medium-duty bodies, making it an ideal solution for Merchants’ extensive portfolio of last mile delivery clients throughout North America.

“Merchants is eager to partner with emerging OEMs like Xos, who are innovative and making a significant impact in the industry,” said Hari Nayar, Merchants Fleet Director of Electrification and Sustainability. “Adding Xos step vans to our fleet provides our clients with a durable, reliable, and cost-effective option, especially for last mile delivery services.”

Merchants is driving fleet electrification throughout North America, aiming to have 50% of its mobility fleet electric by 2025 and 50% of its clients’ fleet electric by 2030. As part of its ‘Electrify Fleet’ initiative, the company has also launched a comprehensive Adopt EV program , designed to help guide businesses through each step of the fleet electrification process—from assessing needs to purchasing the right vehicles, to charging options and infrastructure support.

Xos recently attended Merchants’ 2021 Fleet Summit in September, which drew more than 200 fleet experts from around the country, to discuss electrification and the future of fleet. Xos step vans were displayed at the event, where clients had the opportunity to experience the fully-functional vehicles in person.

“We are thrilled to partner with Merchants Fleet and provide them with a superior alternative to traditional fossil fuel vehicles,” said Jose Castaneda, Xos Vice President of Business Development. “The need for clean fleet and logistics solutions is gaining momentum as both the public and private sector are moving towards a net zero carbon economy.”

About Merchants Fleet

Merchants Fleet is the nation’s fastest growing fleet management company, providing flexible funding and service options for organizations that leverage vehicles to run their operations, serving as a single source for all vehicle needs, including electric vehicles. From financing and charging to maintenance and remarketing, Merchants has collaborated with dozens of OEMs, charging, data and upfit partners to ensure every client is connected to the service, technology platforms, and products that will support their fleet in making the transition to EV. Merchants Fleet is headquartered in Hooksett, New Hampshire, and its Innovation Center is located in the Chicago, Illinois area.

About Xos, Inc.

Xos, Inc. is an electric truck OEM and Fleet-as-a-Service provider dedicated to decarbonizing commercial transportation. Xos designs and develops battery-electric trucks, powertrains, and battery systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company’s primary focus is on medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles that travel on “last mile” routes (i.e. predictable routes that are less than 200 miles per day). The company leverages its proprietary technologies to provide commercial fleets with zero-emission vehicles that are easier to maintain and more cost-efficient on a total cost of ownership (TCO) basis than their internal combustion engine and commercial EV counterparts. For more information, please visit www.xostrucks.com .

