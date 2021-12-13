Magna All-Electric Powertrain Set to Hit Market in 2022

Debuting on a new entrant vehicle program

System maximizes range and driving dynamics

Added software package manages multiple vehicle functions

AURORA, Ontario, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magna’s all-electric connected powertrain, the EtelligentReach, is the latest innovation set to debut on a new entrant vehicle in 2022. The complete system is comprised of two electric motors, inverters and gearboxes, and leverages advanced software to maximize vehicle range and driving dynamics.

eDrive technology advancements and the holistic vehicle development approach of the EtelligentReach achieve a range increase of up to 145 km/90 miles or 30% compared to certain production BEV vehicles in this segment which is a key differentiator in the growing electrification space.

Magna’s approach optimizes the interaction of individual eDrive components and the entire vehicle with a software package that manages multiple vehicle functions. On the new vehicle, for example, EtelligentReach utilizes a functional, modular control unit that integrates various powertrain and chassis functions. This includes a vehicle dynamics controller with a disconnect system which increases efficiency while reducing CO 2 emissions, and a longitudinal torque vectoring function that can improve the safety margin by up to 10% by controlling each axle individually in all road conditions, as well as significantly reduce steering effort during dynamic cornering. Customers can select from several distinctive driving modes - further enhancing the driving experience. Additional efficiency gains are achieved using silicon carbide within Magna´s inverter.

“This is definitely a story where the sum is greater than the parts,” said Tom Rucker, President, Magna Powertrain. “The EtelligentReach reduces range anxiety and improves driving dynamics, providing automakers with a complete all-electric powertrain system with AWD that is exciting and efficient. We can create maximum efficiency by precisely orchestrating how every component works in concert to achieve the best possible performance.”

Magna’s leadership position and expertise in the powertrain space is foundational to the company’s ability to support the accelerated shift toward electrification. The EtelligentReach is just one of Magna’s recent electrification solutions in its portfolio. Other systems include the EtelligentEco, an intelligent, connected PHEV system that reduces greenhouse gas emissions by up to 38% and offers a unique cloud connectivity feature, and EtelligentForce which gives automakers the ability to electrify their trucks without sacrificing utility and functionality. The company will be showcasing these innovations at its booth in the West Hall at CES 2022.

