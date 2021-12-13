Paytronix & PYMNTS Report: High-spending, high-frequency customers eager for discounts and loyalty programs

NEWTON, Mass., Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , today published “The Digital Divide, Aggregators and High-Value Restaurant Customers,” which finds that high-spending, high-frequency customers are attracted by deals, discounts and loyalty programs more than other spending groups. The research also noted that these buyers account for one-quarter of restaurant patrons and an outsized share of food aggregator users.



A PYMNTS and Paytronix collaboration, The Digital Divide examines the spending habits of United States restaurant customers, focusing specifically on the critical high-spending, high-frequency customer segment.

High-spending customers spend an average of more than $40 per purchase, while high-frequency customers buy food from restaurants — including dine-in, delivery, and pickup — at least once a week. These customers account for 44% of respondents who ordered delivery from a table-service restaurant via an aggregator in the past three months and 36% of those ordering from QSRs via an aggregator during that time frame.

Report findings include:

Deals & Discounts -- High-spending, high-frequency aggregator users focus more on deals and discounts than other consumers. Those in the high-spending, high-frequency category are much more likely than other respondents to identify special offers and discounts (47%) and access to the restaurant’s loyalty program (42%) as reasons for them to order directly from restaurants.

Demographics -- Restaurant customers in younger age brackets are more likely to be high-spending and high-frequency. Of Generation Z consumers, 42% fall into the highest value segment, followed by 35% of millennials and bridge millennials. Just 24% of Generation X consumers and 12% of Baby Boomers and Seniors are high-spending, high-frequency customers.

Aggregator Choice -- Of the high-spending, high-frequency group, 58% of customers used DoorDash, the most-used platform overall, in the past 15 months. However, they were considerably more likely than other customers to have used the two other leading platforms, Uber Eats and Grubhub, as well as smaller platforms such as Seamless and Postmates.

“Larger shares of high-spending, high-frequency customers care about accessing deals, discounts and loyalty programs when ordering delivery than those in other groups, whether via an aggregator or directly from a restaurant. This finding underscores the importance of deals and special offers to win and retain the business and loyalty of the highest-value restaurant customer segment.” -- The Digital Divide, Aggregators and High-Value Restaurant Customers

Methodology

PYMNTS surveyed 2,146 U.S. restaurant customers — defined as those who purchase food from restaurants at least once a month — between Sept. 29 and Oct. 2 about their spending and ordering preferences.

