EXEL Industries: first CSR-linked financing package

PRESS RELEASE December 13rd, 2021





EXEL Industries seals first CSR-linked financing package, a €35 million Euro PP and €30 million medium-term bank loan.

EXEL Industries has arranged a major mixed financing deal comprising:

a 6-7 year €35 million Euro private placement (Euro PP), arranged by LCL and underwritten by Banque Internationale à Luxembourg, Schelcher Prince Gestion and LCL, a €30 million 5-year bank loan arranged by LCL and the Caisses Régionales du Crédit Agricole Centre Est and Nord Est.

LCL arranged the Group’s first €30 million Euro PP issue in 2016 and is the first financial institution to support EXEL Industries in the deployment of its CSR strategy.

The package, which is earmarked to fund general financial needs, was an opportunity to apply some of EXEL Industries’ CSR commitments, especially in terms of human capital, and contribute to its bold “green deal” targets, including halving the volume of plant protection products sprayed by 2030.

LCL and EXEL Industries structured the CSR elements of these two financing streams around improving well-being at work and reducing farmers’ use of sprayed products by developing 3S technology. These criteria will be audited annually by an independent third party.

3S is a disruptive technology developed by Exxact Robotics, the innovation arm of the EXEL Industries Group. It makes it possible to reduce sprayed volumes of plant protection products by 30-80% with no change in yield. The technology uses a system of cameras and AI image recognition to only spray those areas that need it.

The Group is also actively considering how to include its other activities - gardening, industry and the recently added nautical business - in its environmental strategy.

“EXEL Industries has always engaged with its customers to develop useful innovations that can help achieve excellence. We recently decided to accelerate the roll-out of our CSR policy to run alongside our strategy of innovation, diversification and differentiation. This new strand to our strategy includes an innovative technological approach which seeks to help customers contribute to carbon neutrality.” Yves Belegaud, Chief Executive Officer.

“This CSR-linked Euro PP and new bank loan have diversified our sources of finance and extended the maturity of our debt. We have also been able to apply two of the Group’s core values (product care/innovation) and (acting responsibly) by combining financial innovation and technology with commitment to employee health and safety.” Patrick Tristani, Chief Transformation Officer.

About EXEL Industries

EXEL Industries is a French family-owned group that designs, manufactures and markets capital equipment and provides associated services that enable its customers to improve efficiency and productivity or enhance their well-being while achieving their CSR objectives.

Driven by an innovation strategy for over 60 years, EXEL Industries has based its development on innovative ideas designed to offer customers unique, efficient, competitive and user-friendly products.

Since its inception, the Group has recorded significant growth in each of its markets through both organic growth and corporate acquisitions, underpinned by a stable shareholder base guided by a long-term development strategy.

EXEL Industries employs approximately 3,546 people spread across 27 countries and five continents. The Group posted FY 2020-2021 sales of €877 million.

Euronext Paris, SRD Long only – compartment B (Mid Cap) EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index (symbol: EXE/ISIN FR0004527638)

Press release available on www.exel-industries.com.

