EXEL Industries: Total number of voting rights and shares at 11.30.2025

 EXEL Industries
A French Société Anonyme with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office: 54, rue Marcel Paul - 51206 Epernay Cedex - France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. 095 550 356

Number of shares and voting rights
 Article 223-16 of the AMF regulation

DateTotal number of shares comprising the share capitalTotal number of voting rights
November 30, 20256,787,900 Theoretical voting rights: 9,891,515
Exercisable voting rights*: 9,886,050

  
* After deduction of shares without voting rights

