Blue Biofuels Appoints Expert in Engineering and Machine Automation to Accelerate Commercialization of the CTS Systems

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Biofuels, Inc. (PINK: BIOF). Blue Biofuels, Inc. (the “Company”) has appointed Kevin Hissem as Engineering Director to lead the further development and commercialization of our patented CTS technology system.



Mr. Hissem is an expert in engineering, designing, manufacturing, and automating specialty machinery and production processes. Previously, he has been the President of Specialty Fabrication (2017-2021), the largest fabrication and machining facility in the Southeastern United States that specializes in large weldments and high tolerance machining primarily for power generation, aerospace, nuclear, DOE, and DOD. His customers have included Siemens, Mitsubishi, Westinghouse, SpaceX and Blue Origin. Prior to that he spent his career in fabrication and manufacturing at various firms from 1977 – 2017, including Advanced Industrial Services, LLC (Co-Owner), SMCI (President), Universal Engineering & Construction LLC (Owner), DCR Engineering Services, Inc. (Fabricated Systems Specialist), and FMC Corporation.

Kevin holds two patents for the disposal of and recovery of Expanded Polystyrene, and one for Application and Packaging of Transdermal Medication.

Kevin has a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Florida (1981), and he holds the following certificates and licenses:

Proficient in all aspects of ASME Sec. VIII, & Sec. III, AWS, CWI QC1-96, ANSI, D1.1, D1.2 & D1.6, B31.1, B31.3 and ASNT code requirements;

Nuclear NQA-1, 10CFR -21 & 10CFR-50;

ISO 9001; 2018

Certified Building Contractor #CBC1253106;

AWS Certified Weld Inspector # 08111301.

ABOUT OUR CLEAN TECHNOLOGY

CTS technology is a near zero carbon footprint system that can convert virtually any plant material – grasses, wood, paper, farm waste, yard waste, forestry products, fruit casings, nut shells, and the cellulosic portion of municipal solid waste -- into sugars and lignin. Sugars are subsequently processed into biofuels. Lignin may be further converted into bioplastics. CTS stands for Cellulose to Sugar. The CTS process is an independently-developed patented and proprietary technology that is fully owned by the Company.

Management believes that bio-fuel originating from the Company’s CTS process will be eligible to receive generous D3 cellulosic Renewable Fuel Credits (“RINs”) from the US Government. The D3 RIN is currently around $3/gallon of ethanol, which could be earned in addition to the market price of ethanol. This incentive is offered to all domestic cellulosic fuel producers whose fuel is used in the transportation industry. The Environmental Protection Agency’s newly proposed revised mandate for cellulosic ethanol for 2020 is 510 million gallons, for 2021 is 620 million gallons, and for 2022 is 770 million gallons.

Information in this document may constitute forward-looking statements or statements which may be deemed or construed to be forward-looking statements. The risks, uncertainties and other factors are more fully discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements attributable to Blue Biofuels, Inc. herein are expressly qualified in their entirety by the above-mentioned cautionary statement. Blue Biofuels, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update forward looking statements contained in this press release, except as may be required by law.

