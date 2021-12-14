English Finnish

Martela Corporation’s financial information in 2022 will be published as follows;

On Friday 11.2.2022, Financial Statement Release for 2021

On Friday 6.5.2022, Financial Review for January-March 2022

On Friday 12.8.2022, Half Year Report for January-June 2022

On Friday 4.11.2022, Financial Review for January-September 2022

The Annual Report for 2021 will be published on Martela’s website during week 10.

The Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday 17 March 2022 at 3.00 p.m.

The Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date. A Shareholder who wishes to include a matter on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting should submit such request in writing by 21 January 2022 to Martela Oyj, Board of Directors, P.O. Box 44, 00371 Helsinki, Finland.

