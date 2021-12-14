Green Thumb Industries to Open GreenStar Herbals Chelsea in Massachusetts, Its 68th Retail Location in the Nation, on December 15

CHICAGO and CHELSEA, Mass., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Thumb Industries Inc. (GTI) (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), a leading national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and owner of Rise dispensaries, today announced it will open GreenStar Herbals Chelsea in Massachusetts on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. The store will be rebranded to Rise in 2022. Profits from the first day of sales will be donated to La Colaborativa, an organization committed to empowering Latinx immigrants to enhance the social and economic health of the community and its people.

“Since entering Massachusetts in 2018, we have expanded our retail footprint to six stores, the maximum amount permitted by the state,” said Green Thumb Founder and Chief Executive Officer Ben Kovler. “We are excited to open a new store in Chelsea which will allow us to serve more consumers in the greater Boston area. We are also proud to donate our first day profits to La Colaborativa, who is doing important work supporting Greater Boston’s Latinx community by providing food distribution and housing, legal aid, education and job training.”

Dinanyili Paulino, Chief Operations Officer of La Colaborativa said: “La Colaborativa is excited to welcome Green Thumb to the Chelsea community and we are very appreciative of their donation. This donation will help us continue our mission of making a positive impact on Greater Boston’s Latinx community through citizenship support, educational programs and food distribution services.”

In addition to the new store in Chelsea, the Company owns and operates adult-use retail stores in Dracut and Maynard, along with medical-use retail stores in Amherst, Boston and West Springfield. The Chelsea location is less than three miles from Boston-Logan International Airport and one mile from Encore Boston Harbor.

Green Thumb’s branded products, including RYTHM premium flower and vapes; Dogwalkers brand pre-roll joints; and incredibles gummies, chocolates and tarts, are produced in the Commonwealth and available at licensed cannabis dispensaries across Massachusetts. The company recently launched Good Green, a line of cannabis products that reflects Green Thumb’s mission to promote change by making impactful investments in organizations working to correct the harms created by the War on Drugs. The second round of Good Green grant applications is now open to 501c3 organizations until January 12, 2022 at www.good.green.

Green Thumb began serving medical patients in Massachusetts in 2018 and has two operational cultivation and production facilities in Holyoke and Clinton that continue to support the growing consumer demand for high-quality cannabis.

GreenStar Herbals Chelsea is located at 200 Beacham Street in Chelsea. Regular hours are Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Visit www.greenstarherb.com for more information.

About Green Thumb Industries:

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (“Green Thumb”), a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, promotes well-being through the power of cannabis while giving back to the communities in which it serves. Green Thumb manufactures and distributes a portfolio of branded cannabis products including Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon’s, Good Green, incredibles and RYTHM. The company also owns and operates rapidly growing national retail cannabis stores called Rise. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Green Thumb has 16 manufacturing facilities, 68 open retail locations and operations across 14 U.S. markets. Established in 2014, Green Thumb employs approximately 3,500 people and serves millions of patients and customers each year. The company was named to Crain’s Fast 50 list in 2021 and a Best Workplace by MG Retailer magazine in 2018, 2019 and 2021. More information is available at www.GTIgrows.com.

