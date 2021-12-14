Blink Charging Applauds the Biden-Harris Administration’s Electric Vehicle Charging Action Plan

The announcement of the Administration’s collaborative process for defining guidance and standards for EV charging infrastructure will accelerate an accessible and sustainable nationwide network



Miami Beach, FL , Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (“Blink” or the “Company”), a leading owner, operator, and provider of electric vehicle (“EV”) charging equipment and services, is proud to support the Biden-Harris Administration’s EV Charging Action Plan and applauds this important step to improve our nation’s infrastructure and accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles.

“As the nation works towards its ambitious electrification goals, the Biden-Harris Administration’s leadership to build out a nationwide network of EV charging infrastructure is a crucial step,” stated Michael D. Farkas, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Blink Charging. “We look forward to participating in the Administration’s collaborative efforts to gather input from a diverse set of stakeholders to inform Federal standards and guidance for EV charging infrastructure deployment. With over a decade of experience in the EV charging industry, we are poised to provide input and act as a key partner in the strategic deployment of a robust and accessible EV charging network.”

The electric infrastructure of the future will require a coordinated approach across EV charging providers and manufacturers, community and consumer groups, industry stakeholders and all levels of government. The commitment by the Biden-Harris Administration to launch an inclusive and collaborative process will ensure that the nationwide EV charging network is convenient, accessible and sustainable.

“This is an exciting next step to implement the priorities and funding laid out in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” said Farkas. “One of the most important, yet overlooked, aspects of transitioning to electrified transportation is that it will require equal access to the EV ecosystem. The Administration’s focus on filling charging gaps in disadvantaged and underserved areas aligns with Blink’s commitment to deploy infrastructure that is equally and easily accessible to all Americans. By readily providing charging infrastructure to any zip code, such as Blink Mobility’s BlueLA car sharing program in coordination with the City of Los Angeles, consumers across the nation will be able to unlock the benefits of EVs.”

“This leadership is pivotal in propelling the industry forward in a strategic and methodical manner, where public actions complement the efforts of private industry to develop the infrastructure required to realize significant and meaningful change for electric vehicles,” added Farkas.

Blink Charging Co. (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) is a leader in electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and has deployed over 30,000 charging ports in 13 countries, many of which are networked EV charging stations, enabling EV drivers to easily charge at any of the Company’s charging locations worldwide. Blink Charging’s principal line of products and services includes its Blink EV charging network (“Blink Network”), EV charging equipment, and EV charging services. The Blink Network uses proprietary, cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks the EV charging stations connected to the network and the associated charging data. With global EV purchases forecasted to rise to 10 million vehicles by 2025 from approximately 2 million in 2019, the Company has established key strategic partnerships for rolling out adoption across numerous location types, including parking facilities, multifamily residences and condos, workplace locations, health care/medical facilities, schools and universities, airports, auto dealers, hotels, mixed-use municipal locations, parks and recreation areas, religious institutions, restaurants, retailers, stadiums, supermarkets, and transportation hubs. For more information, please visit https://www.blinkcharging.com/.

