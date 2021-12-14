GBT Plans to Implement Metaverse Technology Within its Apollo Wireless Motion Imaging System

Integrating Metaverse with GBT’s Big Data System, enhancing Apollo’s imaging using Augmented and Virtual Reality technologies



SAN DIEGO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. ( OTC PINK: GTCH ) ("GBT” or the “Company”), plans to implement Metaverse Technology within its Apollo (Internal Project Code Name) motion detection system, for realistic graphical representation. The Apollo system is based on radio frequency (“RF”) waves to detect both stationary and moving objects; computationally, generating 3D computer vision cinematic media. The system tracks an entity’s motion and positions in real time, as Apollo transmits a RF signal into an environment within frequencies range. The RF signals bounce through entities and objects, then reflect back with changes. An AI algorithm tracks and analyzes the reflected data, constructing a real time 3D video of the scanned area. Apollo can distinguish between living entities and inanimate objects, working through barriers like walls, water and soil, which could enable the creation of a wide variety of medical, safety and rescue applications.

Applying Metaverse Augmented Reality (“AR”) technology within Apollo will also enable interoperability within multiple computerized environments, enabling a wide variety of possibilities, among them are various environments monitoring and advanced surveillance systems. GBT’s artificial intelligence technology will be powering Apollo’s Metaverse to track and present motion on-the-fly in a created digital virtual world, which is an accurate replica of the true scanned environment. The cinematic imaging created by the system will be using AR technology to create 3D objects, and humans as avatars, replicating their moves; ultimately, placing them within a virtual reality environment. The system’s range can be determined by its RF capabilities and can be enhanced via antennas and repeaters to enable larger coverage. GBT believes that this type of Metaverse imaging technology will significantly enhance Apollo’s 3D graphical representations, enabling realistic user experiences from anywhere, and on any type of device. The company is targeting to implement Metaverse technology within an initial Apollo prototype, and evaluate practical application possibilities.

"The main idea of Metaverse technology is to represent physical reality into augmented and virtual reality computerized environments. It combines multiple elements of technology; including virtual reality, augmented reality, and cinematic medium where users are represented within a digital world. In short, it creates an imaginary, virtual world, that simulates the real world. For example, a group of people can attend a meeting in a computerized virtual conference room as each participant is assigned an Avatar that behaves like its owner. Using VR technology, this meeting is conducted within a computer program with these Avatars. Typically, this type of technology is very efficient for high quality realistic computer games and simulations as it creates a high level of realism for imaginary digital scenes, allowing people to interact socially in cyberspace. Apollo’s motion detection system creates a cinematic representation of a scanned environment, detecting movements and positions, presenting them as metaphor of the real world. Implementing Metaverse methods will enable Apollo with a robust 3D representation of the real, physical world one with a high level of realism and authenticity. This virtual world will be a duplication of the real scanned world, including its objects and characters. For example, when operating within a room, the system will scan the entire room’s environment, creating a virtual replica version that includes all objects and humans that are in the real room. Humans will be represented via Avatars, and objects will be constructed according to their shape. The virtual room graphical representation will be accurate and vivid, providing a true augmented reality. The AR room will interactively track and present every room’s change; like characters movements, change of positions and similar activities. The technology is practically a wireless computer vision system that will be significantly enhanced by AR/VR environments in real time. Apollo system is targeted to be used for medical, security, and surveillance applications, and equipping it with Metaverse imaging technology, will offer major advancements within its cinematic capabilities.”

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

