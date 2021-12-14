MADD Canada and So.Beer Launch Inaugural Dry January Canada Challenge

English French

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This January, Canadians across the country are invited to participate in the Dry January Canada Challenge. MADD Canada is partnering with So.Beer, The Naked Collective’s Non Alcoholic beer brand, to create this campaign promoting health and wellness among Canadians.



This national challenge encourages Canadians to experience the benefits of taking a break from alcohol for one month. The campaign runs from December 27, 2021 – January 31, 2022.

“MADD Canada is proud to partner with So.Beer on our inaugural Dry January Canada Challenge to encourage a healthy lifestyle, help Canadians feel their best and challenge themselves,” says Dawn Regan, Chief Operating Officer, MADD Canada. “Together we are providing tips and alternatives to support people in making beneficial choices which ultimately can reduce impaired driving crashes.”

Consumers can sign up for the challenge at DryJanuaryCanada.ca and receive a free So.Beer product coupon, with a chance to win a $5,000 CanaDream RV vacation gift certificate. There is also an opportunity to make a donation, supporting MADD Canada and its efforts to stop impaired driving and save lives.

“We are thrilled to team up with MADD Canada to help improve the health and wellbeing of Canadians this January. So.Beer was created as a better for you, non-alcoholic beer alternative for the growing population who are looking for healthier alternatives to alcohol,” says Niall Phelan, Co-Founder of So.Beer. “We support Canadians who want to improve their capacity and do more of what they want in life. So.Beer can improve general immune health and combat stress allowing people to challenge their limits.”

The campaign promotes the benefits of taking a break from alcohol for 31 days along with tips to help keep motivated and successfully complete Dry January. It is designed to inspire Canadians to improve their health, strengthen social bonds, and feel more confident.

The physical and psychological benefits to cutting back on alcohol impact all areas of life. Without alcohol, the mind and body are able to function at higher levels. More immediate benefits include improved sleep, energy, focus and weight loss, as well as healthier skin from better hydration. Longer term benefits include positive effects on blood pressure, heart disease, stroke, cancer, liver health and sexual function.

About Dry January Canada

www.DryJanuaryCanada.ca

Facebook: dryjancan | Instagram: dryjancan | #DryJanCan

About MADD Canada

MADD Canada (Mothers Against Drunk Driving) is a Registered Canadian Charitable Organization which is volunteer-driven. MADD Canada's mission is to stop impaired driving and to support victims of this violent crime. The organization has a National Board of Directors representing membership from all regions of Canada. MADD Canada’s National Office is located in Oakville, Ontario.

www.madd.ca

Facebook: maddcanada.ca | Instagram: madd_canada | Twitter: maddcanada

About SO.BEER

So.Beer is part of The Naked Collective, a regenerative beverage wellness company, who aims to change the world one drink at a time. So.Beer is brewed right from the start as a non-alcoholic beer, at only 0.3% ABV. So.Beer retains all the naturally occurring vitamins and minerals, and utilizes Beta Glucan to improve general immune health. So.Beer was born in Ireland, and is now brewed locally and sold in 6 countries with plans for continued growth and expansion. Available at Sobeys and other retailers across the country in two flavours, So.Beer is the only beer with benefits that helps improve immune health and reduce stress.

thenakedcollective.com/en-ca/shop/so-beer

Facebook: So.Beer | Instagram: so.beer_drinks