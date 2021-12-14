Bilia Outlet continues to grow

English Swedish





Bilia Outlet will open another three facilities for the sale of used cars in Trollhättan, Akalla and Värnhem in Malmö. As of the turn of the year Bilia will have 8 facilities in Sweden, mainly in the metropolitan areas of Stockholm, Gothenburg and Malmö and two facilities in Norway, in Oslo and Trondheim.

Bilia’s sales business for used cars, which earlier this year changed name in Sweden from Netbil to Bilia Outlet, has grown by 60 per cent during 2021 and is thus the fastest growing company in the sale of used cars in Sweden.

”In the past year, sales have taken off in earnest. Bilia has previously sold newer used cars, but through Bilia Outlet in Sweden we have broadened our range a few years ago to also cover both older models and more car brands”, says Björn Olofsson, MD Bilia Outlet in Sweden.

Bilia Outlet buys its cars from Bilia’s other businesses, but also from companies and private individuals. The new facilities are expected to open during the first quarter of 2022.

Gothenburg, December 14, 2021

Bilia AB (publ)

Bilia Outlet, formerly Netbil, is part of the Bilia Group and offers used cars and transport vehicles at online auctions and in car showrooms. We are located in Stockholm, Gothenburg, Malmö, Västerås and Trollhättan.

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe’s largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 160 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Germany, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota, Mercedes, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 30 bn in 2020 and had about 4,700 employees.

