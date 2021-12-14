Plant Veda Makes The Holidays More Delicious By Adding PlantGurt Spoonable Yogurt To Its Sampler Box

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plant Veda Foods Ltd. (CSE:MILK) (OTCQB:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B) (the “Company” or “Plant Veda”), an award-winning dairy-alternative food manufacturer, is pleased to announce that the Company has included its newly formulated PlantGurt to the Sampler Box.



As announced on November 16, 2021, the Company released a limited-time Sampler Box for consumers to enjoy an assortment of its products as a discounted bundle. Further, on November 30, 2021, the Company announced the launch of its new product line PlantGurt a spoonable yogurt.

The original Sampler Box included a two-week supply of plant-based lassies (yogurt), milk, and creamers – now 2 tubs of PlantGurt have been added to the offering. New customers can try a full range of the Company’s products at a 15% discount along with free shipping across Canada and the Continental United States.

The Sampler Box now includes the following products, all of which are lactose-free, gluten-free, and vegan:

Probiotic Lassi, our plant-based drinkable yogurt contains billions of probiotics

Mylk, our plant-based milk is made from multi plant whole-food ingredients

Coffee Creamer, is made from organic Cashews, organic Coconuts and Oats

PlantGurt, our spoonable yogurt is made with simple whole food ingredients

To take advantage of the offer click Plant-based Sampler Box .

“Consumers have been raving about our new product offering PlantGurt,” stated Sunny Gurnani, CEO of Plant Veda. “The popular sampler box just got better with the addition of PlantGurt! We wish everyone a smooth and delicious holiday season.”

Marketing and Investor Relations Agreements

The Company also announces it has renewed its agreement with Command Marketing Innovations to provide investor relations and digital marketing services. The terms are for the offering of services for one month beginning December 2021. As consideration for the renewal, the Company has made payments totalling US$75,000.

About Plant Veda (CSE:MILK) (OTC:PLVFF) (XFRA:A3CS6B)

Plant Veda Foods Ltd. has a mission to accelerate humanity’s shift to a plant-based lifestyle. We remain clear in our goals, which is to improve the environment and humanity’s overall health through plant-based consumption. Our Company has succeeded in creating award-winning plant-based dairy alternatives, continuing shaking up the dairy-free market by creating unique, one-of-a-kind products that leave our customers forgetting about dairy to begin with.

