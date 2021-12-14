Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Full Details on Its Playa Playground New Year’s Eve Festival Under the Company Entertainment Division

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (OTC PINK:GTVH) is pleased to announce its full lineup of Sound Camps, Art Cars, attractions and artists that will be participating in Lavish Entertainment’s New Year’s Eve Festival, Playa Playground, organized by the Company Entertainment Division and held at AREA15, Las Vegas’ newest immersive event and entertainment district.



Playa Playground has a mission to redefine not only the NYE party-goers experience but to reinvent and reignite human creativity seldom found elsewhere. The goal of this inaugural event is to carve out a memorable journey into the deep Playa that is widely accessible to the masses. This Playa themed festival is a perfect fit at AREA15’s indoor and outdoor event spaces. Located minutes from the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, the venue’s complex is designed intentionally as a blank canvas that can be fully customizable for any type of event. Multiple event spaces throughout the campus will be activated, including the PORTAL, a 360-degree projection mapped room to showcase custom visual experiences that transport guests into other worlds. With countless attractions throughout the festival, Playa Playground was designed to achieve a goal of curating a one-of-a-kind-experience that anyone can enjoy, while providing a platform that benefits and supports the magical Playa experience along with the many contributors within.

Lavish Entertainment, Inc. has the vision to create an indescribable experience, one that is far different than many other festivals and events. On New Year’s Eve, Playa Playground Festival will showcase 12 different stages to highlight many forms of music all night long, and interactive art and unique attractions that complement the DJ lineup throughout the event. By providing an option that is universally accessible to the masses without major travel plans or logistics, Playa Playground plans to redesign the typical NYE nightclub event and deliver a long-term and memorable value to consumers.

Playa Playground will play host to heavy-hitting Playa sound camps such as Dancetronauts, DISTRIKT, The Fluffy Cloud, House of Love, Fungineers, Incendia, Pile Palace, PlayAlchemist and OrganiKa. Each camp will showcase a powerful and unique production while curating a variety of musical lineups that have become synonymous with their own respective brands over a 20+ year period in the deep Playa. Additionally, the festival is excited to present unique Sound Cars and interactive art installations which are built and curated by some of the Playa’s favorites such as Beats Boutique, Blackbird Bus, Giving Tree, Kuker, Torch the Dragon, Sound Cabin, Simon the Turtle, Vibeapple and Xuza. These attractions will be fully operational, perfectly immersive, and tucked within the experience.

Rounding out this multi-sensory experience will be attractions such as The Epic Tent which is a large-scale circus tent with music and production curated by the famous Playa sound camp, House of Love. Further enhancing the experience will be a 50-foot LED Ferris Wheel, Frick Frack Blackjack the bartering casino, along with the Complimentary Bar which will be serving up compliments to the many guests all night. Fire performers, dancers, and a New Year’s Eve count down will be leading up to a champagne toast under a full sky of fireworks to ring in the New Year with friends and loved ones. With all these elements combined, Playa-goers will be set to enjoy a New Year's Eve extravaganza that will leave lasting memories for years to come.

This inaugural event will showcase a large variety of music within the many curated environments throughout the event. More information on the full lineup of artists who will be joining us to share their music across 12 stages for an amazing New Year’s Eve celebration can be found here: www.PlayaPlaygroundFestival.com/lineup

Steffan Dalsgaard, CEO of Golden Triangle Ventures, states, “Our team at Lavish Entertainment has been known to organize some of the most epic events in Las Vegas, and I am more than confident that Playa Playground will eclipse all of those as the most memorable yet. With the intertwining of top tier sound camps, headliner DJ’s, immersive art installations, and carnival-style attractions, it will be unlike any other party or event being held around the country, and we are dedicating every resource we have to ensure it is a successful, enjoyable and safe experience for all that attend.”

Playa Playground will be held on Dec. 31, 2021, and will be open from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. on New Year’s Eve at AREA15 located at 3215 S Rancho Dr, Las Vegas, NV 89102. Further information on ticket sales, table reservations and shuttle service options can be found on the festival website: www.PlayaPlaygroundFestival.com

Tickets to Playa Playground Festival can be purchased using the link below:

Playa Playground Festival - AREA15, Las Vegas | The Ticket Fairy

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. (GTV) is a multifaceted consulting company pursuing ventures in the health, entertainment, technology, fulfillment and food & beverage industries, with many additional projects being developed that provide synergistic values to these divisions. The company aims to purchase, acquire and/or joint venture with established entities that management can assist and help develop into unique opportunities. Additionally, GTV provides a professional corporate representation service to different companies in these sectors while consulting on a variety of business development objectives. The goods and services represented are driven by innovators who have passion for and commitment to these marketplaces. The company plans to utilize relationships and create a platform for new and existing businesses to strengthen their products and/or services.

www.GoldenTriangleInc.com

HEALTH DIVISION

Global Health Services is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures (operating under its Health Division). Dedicated to the promotion of well-being and natural wellness, the company currently does business in the medical PPE space as well as the industrial hemp/CBD industry. Additionally, the company has a vision to promote, market and generate sales for a myriad of products and services, which include a full retail line of high-end, all-natural health, wellness and beauty products created by Le Pragma, which the company is currently working to acquire in full. To help achieve this vision, Global Health Services is in the process of further developing an extensive online portal that will support the multiple verticals under the company and provide a one-stop shop for all of the company's products and services. Moreover, to support overarching business goals, senior management tirelessly works on acquiring and building an array of profitable assets and projects.

www.GTVHealth.com

ENTERTAINMENT DIVISION

Lavish Entertainment (EpicRaves) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Entertainment Division. Operating out of Las Vegas, Nevada, the company started doing business in 2017 and was established with a vision of becoming a nationally recognized concert production company. The company currently has more than 30,000 national followers and nearly 100 team members who have helped the company successfully organize some of the most exciting electronic dance music concerts in Las Vegas. Lavish Entertainment is currently doing business as (DBA) "EpicRaves," which will eventually become a wholly owned subsidiary of Lavish Entertainment as the company expands its business into a variety of other forms of entertainment. The company is building an immersive virtual reality platform to help monetize its livestreamed concerts and assist its business in expanding into markets outside of Las Vegas. The company has also launched its own record label, called Syndicate Bass Records, to showcase some of the best bass music artists in the world and provide a platform to highlight their music. Lavish Entertainment has a partnership with Sahara Event Center, which is a 68,000-square-foot event center where the company organizes some of its larger concerts. Management has a vision of acquiring a large-scale venue to develop the most advanced event center in the world.

www.LavishEntertainment.com

www.EpicRaves.com

TECHNOLOGY DIVISION

HyFrontier Technologies is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures under its Technology Division. The company owns a patent-pending process and device technology called "HyGrO," which is a molecular hydrogen and oxygen delivery system for agriculture. Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. is assisting the company in commercializing the HyGrO unit for farm and home use in markets across the globe. HyFrontier Technologies, Inc. has a mission to improve global crop production efficiency by producing hydrogen and oxygen directly in the water stream. This technology can be used on any species of plant life in nearly any grow medium. Additionally, the system can be retrofitted to wellheads for large-scale agricultural projects, indoor grow operations and small farms or utilized for a multitude of residential home and garden applications. In-house testing has shown evidence that hydrogen is capable of increasing crop yields by up to 25% and, in many circumstances, a much higher amount. Larger root systems and better overall plant health were also observed by watering plants with the HyGrO unit. Multiple third-party commercial farms and testing facilities are currently working to validate the HyGrO technology, and all preliminary results are extremely positive. Company headquarters have moved into a 7,800-square-foot, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Florida while executing a three-year lease with an option to purchase the entire 24,000-square-foot building.

www.HyFrontier.com

FOOD & BEVERAGE

Napa Wine Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures and a synergistic business with a mission of providing a world-class portfolio of unique brands that are all birthed from Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley in the heart of California’s wine country. The company has a commitment to manufacture and distribute specialty wines, foods and unique items while tapping into an array of hidden markets in the food and beverage industry. With extensive resources and award-winning products, Napa Wine Brands aims to develop some of the most desirable products in today’s market. Originated by some of the most profound experts in Napa Valley, the company’s vision is to broaden the horizon of a traditional food and wine company by creating a platform different than anything seen in the Northern Hemisphere. Napa Wine Brands has an array of fully developed products and services that provide value to the other divisions under Golden Triangle Ventures. The company is now preparing the launch of several brands, products and services that are market-ready and will immediately turn into cash-positive businesses. Golden Triangle Ventures will provide a full support system and assist management of Napa Wine Brands in growing this company into another fun, exciting and profitable division of Golden Triangle Ventures.

www.NapaWineBrands.com

SONDER FULFILLMENT

Sonder Fulfillment is a wholly owned subsidiary of Golden Triangle Ventures, providing an array of synergies to the many companies and projects within GTV. Sonder Fulfillment is a leading company in the industrial hemp and CBD industry. Sonder Fulfillment has put together a powerful team of research Ph.Ds, formulary scientists and flavor compounding specialists to build advanced cannabinoid-based nutritional and homeopathic products that are designed to catalyze the endocannabinoid system (ECS) to support targeted wellness and relief. The company’s management team has built many well-known products in the natural medicine space for several decades and has coalesced that knowledge to build out superior processes and products. Sonder Fulfillment has strong and longstanding relationships with farms, extraction labs, product formulation labs and co-packaging companies, which allows Sonder Fulfillment to secure the complete supply chain from start to finish and provide its clients with the lowest cost of goods sold as possible while maintaining the highest-quality standards in the industry. Sonder Fulfillment has produced for and currently has white-label contracts for some of the largest CBD companies in the space, such as Select (a division of CURA), Amway and many others. The company provides bulk raw CBD materials to clients in 22 countries and is now paving the way to become the first company to provide legally commercialized end-consumer CBD products into “hard-to-penetrate” markets such as Japan, Australia, South Korea and Mexico. Sonder Fulfillment has partnered with GVB Biopharma, one of the largest industrial hemp processors in the space, to undertake the extensive and rigorous process of getting active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) certification for raw products. API certification will allow Sonder Fulfillment to further expand its reach into markets where CBD can only be distributed through prescriptions as a medicinal product.

www.SonderFulfillment.com

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking information," including "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlook," under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the company's business, projects and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the company's projects; (vi) completion of the company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect to the future so they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although forward-looking statements contained in this presentation are based upon what management of the company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change, except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") has provided guidance to issuers regarding the use of social media to disclose material nonpublic information. In this regard, investors and others should note that we announce material financial information on our company website, www.GoldenTriangleInc.com, in addition to SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We also use social media to communicate with the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, in light of the SEC's guidance, we encourage investors, the media and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the following U.S. social media channels:

Twitter: www.twitter.com/GTV_Inc

CONTACT INFORMATION

Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

3035 E Patrick Ln. #15

Las Vegas, NV 89120

info@GoldenTriangleInc.com

1-800-469-2614

Corporate Communications



InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com