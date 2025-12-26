Golden Triangle Ventures Establishes Snapt Beverages as Its Manufacturing and Brand Development Division

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) today announced the establishment of Snapt Beverages as its manufacturing and brand development division. Snapt Beverages operates as a wholly owned subsidiary, strengthening Golden Triangle Ventures’ foundation as a vertically integrated consumer products platform built for scale.

As previously announced, Golden Triangle Ventures has now closed on and taken control of its Florida manufacturing facility, which is fully operational and currently producing across multiple beverage categories.

Snapt Beverages is a Texas-based manufacturing and brand development company that now operates an approximately 11,000-square-foot, fully operational manufacturing facility in Florida. The facility is currently in active production and configured to support multi-category beverage manufacturing, including quality assurance, packaging, warehousing, and logistics coordination. This existing infrastructure provides Golden Triangle Ventures with immediate operational capacity, continuity of production, and a scalable foundation supporting both current operations and future growth initiatives.

Through Snapt Beverages, Golden Triangle Ventures now operates a fully integrated, in-house manufacturing platform. The Florida facility is already producing products for multiple established beverage companies across functional beverages, energy drinks, hydration products, hydrogen water, THC/CBD-infused beverages, and more. Snapt Beverages serves as the operating company responsible for manufacturing oversight, production execution, quality control, and customer relationships. This structure provides Golden Triangle Ventures with immediate and recurring production activity, existing customer demand, and immediate cash flow, while maintaining full control over execution.

A core component of this strategy is the internal manufacturing of Go Fast Sports & Beverage. By consolidating product development and production within its own operating structure, Golden Triangle Ventures has established a fully vertically integrated model designed to support Go Fast’s national retail rollout beginning in 2026, while driving cost efficiency, margin expansion, and long-term profitability.

In addition to supporting internally owned brands, Snapt Beverages functions as a manufacturing and brand creation platform for external partners. From formulation and branding to manufacturing, packaging, and launch execution, the platform is designed to bring products to market efficiently and at scale.

“We now own the platform,” said Javier Leal, Chief Executive Officer of Golden Triangle Ventures. “Manufacturing. Scale. Execution. 2026 is about building with the biggest names in sports and entertainment—and doing it the right way.”

Snapt Beverages is expected to play a central role in Golden Triangle Ventures’ next phase of growth, supporting new brand launches, joint ventures, and large-scale collaborations across sports, entertainment, and live events.

Golden Triangle Ventures continues to focus on disciplined execution, operational control, and infrastructure-led growth—building a platform designed to support enduring brands and long-term shareholder value.

Additional updates regarding partnerships, production milestones, and brand initiatives are expected in 2026.

About Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc.

Golden Triangle Ventures (OTC: GTVH) is a diversified company developing a portfolio of high-growth businesses across construction, energy, and consumer goods. Through subsidiaries such as GoldenEra Development, GoFast Sports, Deep South Electrical Contractors, and its future Manufacturing & Logistics Division, the company operates a vertically integrated model focused on profitability, innovation, and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, visit www.GoldenTriangleInc.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, market conditions, execution risks, regulatory requirements, and other factors described in the Company’s public filings. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements except as required by law.

