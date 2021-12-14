Edica Naturals (Edica Group Inc.), a Plant-Based Supplement Company, Announces the Appointment of New CFO: Avin Ramnarine

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avin brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to Edica Naturals. A designated CPA, CMA, and an MBA, Avin is an atypical strategic business partner who has worked in private and public companies of all sizes in various industries around the globe. He brings a depth of experience to the role, as he has led the strategic, financial, operating and administrative aspects of organizations throughout various stages in life cycle, from startups through to disposition.

A highly aware being, Avin adopts and integrates universal laws with science in his professional life, which reflects in his visionary, conscious leadership style that encourages and empowers superior performance.

Additionally, Avin has an established passion for making a difference and improving the quality of life for others. His ongoing support of various global interests and charitable projects mirrors the passion that drives Edica Naturals' corporate and community goals.

The team at Edica is excited to have Avin as a core part of its management team. Avin's personal and professional journey make him the ideal choice to help position the company for significant growth and profitability. Join Edica Group in welcoming Avin to its dynamic and growing team.

About Edica Group Inc: Edica Group Inc. (carrying on business as Edica Naturals) is a leading provider of natural, plant-based supplement solutions that help to rejuvenate, nurture, enliven and beautify men and women. The company offers simple solutions to help you to be the Optimal You.

