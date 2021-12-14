Qgiv Wins Two Globees® in the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards

Lakeland, FLA., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qgiv, Inc., a leading provider of nonprofit fundraising technology, announced today that the Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Qgiv a Gold winner for “Customer Service Department of the Year” and Bronze for “Best Technology to Combat and Reduce the Impact of COVID-19” in the 13th Annual 2021 Golden Bridge Business and Innovation Awards.

Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Qgiv’s Customer Experience (CX) department has helped thousands of nonprofits pivot from in-person fundraising events to virtual events—all while maintaining a customer satisfaction score of 98% and a first response time under 60 minutes. According to the company’s NPS scores, the number one reason a client would recommend Qgiv is because of the customer service and support they receive.

In addition, Qgiv released redesigned donation forms in October of 2020 so nonprofits could easily fundraise online during a time when barriers to in-person giving were in place. Redesigned forms were also launched so nonprofits could build more sustainable revenue through recurring donations. Early findings show that recurring donation conversion rates on the redesigned forms have increased 173%, one-time gift conversions have increased 83%, and dollars raised via recurring donations have increased by 20%.

“We are proud to be recognized as an industry player whose fundraising software and Customer Experience team have been named winners by the Globee Awards,” said Todd Baylis, president and co-founder of Qgiv, Inc. “Behind this success is our mission to help cause-driven organizations fulfill their passion to make a difference. This recognition from the Globee Awards further validates our commitment to our nonprofit clients and their fundraising needs.”

About Qgiv: Qgiv, Inc. is a leading digital fundraising platform empowering 13,000+ nonprofit fundraisers to raise money for their causes while keeping costs low. Through online giving and event registration forms, text fundraising, peer-to-peer fundraisers, and auction events, Qgiv provides a full suite of fundraising solutions that integrate with industry-leading CRMs and email providers to provide a personalized giving experience for donors. Founded in 2007, they now serve more than 5,500 nonprofits in the US and Canada who have collectively raised over $2 billion using Qgiv’s platform. Qgiv is known for their free, award-winning customer service, customizable platform, and flexible pricing. Qgiv is committed to helping people fulfill their passion to make a difference for others by equipping fundraisers with tools and educational resources to advance their knowledge and move their missions forward. To learn more, visit www.qgiv.com.

Qgiv became a Sphere company in 2019 to strengthen its impact on the nonprofit sector. Sphere, a Waud Capital Partners private equity portfolio company, offers over 20 years of expertise in payment processing, finance, and data privacy to keep Qgiv and its nonprofit customers at the forefront of compliance and payments.

About the Globee Awards: Globee Awards are conferred in eleven programs and competition: the CEO World Awards®, the Consumer World Awards®, The Customer Sales & Service World Awards®, the Globee® International Best in Business Awards, the Golden Bridge Awards®, the Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards® and Security World Awards, the IT World Awards®, One Planet® American Best in Business Awards, the Globee® Employer Excellence Awards®, the Globee® Corporate Communications & Marketing World Awards, and the Women World Awards®. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind their success, the Globee Awards recognize outstanding achievements and performances in businesses worldwide. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

