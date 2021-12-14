Werewolf Therapeutics Added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company” or “Werewolf”) (Nasdaq: HOWL), an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of conditionally activated therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer, today announced that it has been added to the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (Nasdaq: NBI), effective prior to market open on Monday, December 20, 2021.



The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index (NBI) is designed to measure the performance of a set of securities listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market that are classified as either biotechnology or pharmaceutical according to the Industry Classification Benchmark (ICB). The Nasdaq Biotechnology Index is calculated under a modified market capitalization-weighted methodology. Companies in the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index must meet eligibility requirements, including minimum market capitalization, average daily trading volume and seasoning as a public company, among other criteria. Nasdaq selects constituents once annually in December. For more information about the Nasdaq Biotechnology Index, please visit https://indexes.nasdaqomx.com/Index/Overview/NBI.

About Werewolf Therapeutics:

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company pioneering the development of therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body’s immune system for the treatment of cancer. We are leveraging our proprietary PREDATOR™ platform to design conditionally activated molecules that stimulate both adaptive and innate immunity with the goal of addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies. Our INDUKINE™ molecules are intended to remain inactive in peripheral tissue yet activate selectively in the tumor microenvironment. Our most advanced product candidates, WTX-124 and WTX-330, are systemically delivered, conditionally activated Interleukin-2 (IL-2), and Interleukin-12 (IL-12) INDUKINE molecules, respectively, for the treatment of solid tumors. We are continuing preclinical studies for both WTX-124 and WTX-330 and expect to advance each candidate in multiple tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial risk and uncertainties. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: uncertainties inherent in the development of product candidates, including the conduct of research activities, the initiation and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business and operations; as well as the risks and uncertainties identified in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and in subsequent filings the Company may make with the SEC.

