TENCENT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Tencent Music Entertainment Group and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tencent Music Entertainment Group (“Tencent” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TME) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Tencent securities between March 22, 2021 and March 29, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 27, 2021 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.



According to the lawsuit, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley sold a large amount of Tencent Music American Depository Shares (ADSs) during the Class Period while in possession of material non-public information about Archegos Capital Management (at the time a family office with $10 billion under management) and its need to fully liquidate its position in Tencent Music because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, the defendants in the case, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, avoided billions in losses combined.

