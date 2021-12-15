Pray.com partners with Bango to scale global expansion

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the global platform for data-driven commerce, announces an agreement with Pray.com, the world’s #1 app for daily prayer & faith-based media content, to expand their global customer base through payment and bundling initiatives. The partnership launched first in USA, where eligible customers can now improve their mental and spiritual health by enabling Pray.com’s premium experience using their telco account.



Downloads for Pray.com skyrocketed during the pandemic with subscriber numbers growing by 22X last year, making Pray.com a top 10 grossing lifestyle app in more than 125 countries. The COVID-19 pandemic sparked a massive global surge in mental and spiritual wellness apps over the past two years, with Pray.com leading the way on the religious front. By partnering with Bango and telco’s across the globe, Pray.com is increasing the options for users to sign-up giving millions of new people the ability to unlock full access to a wealth of faith-based self-care and well-being content on the Pray.com platform.

Telcos who use the Bango Platform to offer Pray.com to their customers will benefit from Bango data insights technology to identify users who are most likely to be interested in particular services. These insights help them to target offers to users who are interested in paid streaming subscriptions, increasing uptake and customer retention.

Steve Gatena, CEO at Pray.com said: “Bango has been a great supporter of Pray.com and is helping us distribute our mental and spiritual health solution to as many people as possible. By leveraging Bango’s technology and partnerships, Pray.com is able to increase access to people in markets with a high number of unbanked users, such as Africa, Asia, and Latin America. We are excited to continue working together with Bango to grow faith, cultivate community, and leave a legacy of helping others.”

Brent McCray, Director of Business Development - Americas at Bango commented: “Opening up access to content and services for consumers is a key goal for Bango. Telcos and resellers can now add Pray.com as a complementary offer to the music, video, gaming, and other subscription services they offer through the Bango Platform. Pray.com is one of the top wellbeing apps in the USA, we look forward to spreading the word to millions more people across the world.”

Pray.com joins Xbox, Spotify, Amazon and other leading digital subscription merchants who use Bango technology and partnerships to power their payment and resale offers.

About Bango

The world’s largest online merchants, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, use Bango technology to acquire more paying users.

Bango has developed unique purchase behavior technology that enables millions more users to buy the products and services they want, using innovative methods of payment including carrier billing, digital wallets and subscription bundling. Bango harnesses this purchase activity into valuable marketing segments, called Bango Audiences. Merchants use these audiences to target their marketing at paying customers based on their purchase behavior. Better targeting increases spend through the Bango payments business, in turn generating more data insights, creating a powerful virtuous circle that drives continuous growth. Everyone connected to the Bango Platform thrives as the virtuous circle grows.

Bango, the technology behind every payment choice. For more information, visit www.bango.com.

