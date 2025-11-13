DeepL’s Language AI services now available through the Digital Vending Machine® from Bango

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the global leader in subscription bundling, today announced a partnership with DeepL, one of the world’s leading AI product and research companies, to make DeepL’s Language AI services available through the Digital Vending Machine® (DVM™) from Bango. As a pre-stocked partner, DeepL joins the expanding ecosystem of subscription products ready to launch with standardized commercial terms and technical connections through the Bango DVM. This enables resellers including, telcos, banks and retailers to seamlessly add AI subscriptions to their bundled offers, meeting fast-growing consumer demand for AI-powered services.

The global appetite for AI-driven solutions is accelerating, with paid subscription services quickly becoming mainstream across both business and consumer markets. The Bango DVM empowers resellers to capitalize on this trend by expanding their portfolio to include in-demand AI services. For providers like DeepL, the Bango DVM provides the fastest route to new channels and customers, while resellers benefit from a competitive edge with innovative bundled offers.

DeepL’s Language AI platform is already used by more than 200,000 businesses and millions of individuals across 228 global markets. Its enterprise solutions deliver advanced translation, refined writing assistance, and real-time voice translation, transforming the way people communicate across languages.

The Bango DVM gives telcos and other resellers a faster, easier and more cost-effective way to scale their subscription services. A single integration with the Bango DVM unlocks access to a wide catalogue of third-party subscriptions, from entertainment to productivity to AI. This flexibility allows telcos to roll out compelling bundles and offers that attract and retain customers, while helping content providers like DeepL reach global audiences well beyond their direct sales channels.



DVM Partner Discovery enables resellers to explore the live ecosystem of content providers inside the Bango DVM. With visibility of pre-stocked partners, ready to launch with standardized commercial terms and technical connections, resellers can quickly identify and bundle services to accelerate customer acquisition and fuel growth.

“Consumer demand for paid AI subscription services is accelerating, and the Digital Vending Machine® from Bango is leading the way in enabling telcos and other resellers to innovate, diversify their bundles and unlock powerful new growth opportunities with these in-demand services. DeepL is already live with KT (Korea Telecom) through the Bango DVM, and we are excited to build on this success and help expand their reach worldwide.” Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango

Tom Delhez, Head of Global Partnerships at DeepL added: “Working with Bango allows us to make DeepL’s AI translation technology available to millions more users worldwide. The Digital Vending Machine® makes integration and billing effortless, creating a scalable foundation for our next phase of global growth.”

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscription economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world's largest content providers, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe. For more information, visit www.bango.com

Media contact

For US enquiries, contact SamsonPR: bango@samsonpr.com

For all other enquiries, contact Giles Tongue, VP Marketing at Bango: giles@bango.com