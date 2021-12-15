IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork) Announces Latest Episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast Featuring Mark Brezer, CEO of StraightUp Resources Inc.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire – IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork), a multifaceted communications organization engaged in connecting public companies to the investment community, is pleased to announce the release of the latest episode of The Bell2Bell Podcast as part of its sustained effort to provide specialized content distribution via widespread syndication channels.



The Bell2Bell Podcast delivers informative updates and exclusive interviews with executives operating in fast-moving industries. Bell2Bell’s latest podcast features Mark Brezer, CEO, President and Director of StraightUp Resources Inc. (CSE: ST) (OTCQB: STUPF), a company engaged in the business of mineral exploration.

Throughout the interview, Brezer discussed StraightUp’s business model and its intriguing portfolio of mineral property assets in North America.

“StraightUp Resources is heavily concentrated on the exploration business, and we’ve got some very exciting properties in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. We’ve been focusing this year largely on some of our newer projects,” Brezer said. “The Ferdinand Gold Project has been one of our more recent acquisitions. … It’s in an extremely well-known mining district. To the north, First Mining Gold has a very large project, and very large reserves have been proven. To the south, we’ve got Kenorland, who’s actually recently partnered, to some degree, with Barrick. We’re kind of sandwiched in the middle, so this has been an exciting year for us.”

“The other project that’s been an extremely exciting one for us this year has been … our flagship property, the RLX,” he continued. “A lot of information is known about that property, a lot of historic drill results. There has been IP done, there has been soil gas analysis done, so we’ve got a lot of geophysical and geochemical information from the past that we’re now working with newer, high-resolution data. We’ve performed both ground-based magnetic surveys and a helicopter-borne during 2021.”

“We are in an historic mining district. Red Lake has produced millions of ounces of gold over the years and [promising] recent news, as I mentioned, with Barrick coming in and partnering with some of our very close neighbors – we’re talking contiguous to our properties,” Brezer added. “It’s an extremely exciting time for our company and others in the Red Lake Mining District because of the recent discoveries and the large-cap miners coming in and helping consolidate some of these smaller projects while bringing in capital for further exploration.”

Join IBN’s Stuart Smith and Mark Brezer, CEO, President and Director of StraightUp Resources Inc. (CSE: ST) (OTCQB: STUPF), to learn more about the company’s proven management team, recent milestones and operational goals entering 2022 and beyond.

To hear the episode and subscribe for future podcasts, visit https://podcast.bell2bell.com .

About StraightUp Resources Inc.

StraightUp Resources Inc. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada and the U.S. Its objective is to locate and develop economic, precious and base metal properties of merit. StraightUp intends to conduct exploration on the RLX North, RLX South, Belanger and the Ferdinand Gold Property, all located in the Red Lake Mining Division, as well as the recently acquired Bear Head Gold Project, located within the Meen-Dempster Greenstone Belt of the Uchi Subprovince, approximately 80 kilometers west of the Pickle Lake Gold Camp. The company's recently acquired West Cat Mine includes an Unpatented Mining Claim on Federal Land, located in the Historic Beatty Mountain Nevada Mining District / Nye County, Nevada, about 15 kilometers east of U.S. Route 95, approximately 20 kilometers from Beatty, Nevada, at the base of the Bare Mountain Range. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.StraightUpResources.com.

