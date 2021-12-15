SurgePays Enlists Jason L. Aaron to Develop National Sales Rollout Strategy

BARTLETT, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. (Nasdaq: SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), has selected Jason L. Aaron, a highly successful sales leader and strategic partnership developer, to consult on the development of the blueprint for building, implementing, and scaling the Company’s national sales expansion strategy.



SurgePays is a fintech company providing a complete suite of financial services and prepaid products to convenience and neighborhood stores serving the underbanked market. With a current base of over 8,000 retail c-stores, served by an independent sales force, the Company plans to create a nationwide in-house sales team to dramatically expand its footprint and increase same store sales.

Mr. Aaron enjoys nearly two decades of building fintech and travel services sales teams. He currently serves as senior director, Strategic Partnerships, for Onriva Inc., the only omni-channel, AI-powered and patented tech travel marketplace in the industry. Previously, he worked for more than 11 years with American Express Global Business Travel with approximately 12,000 employees and operating in 140 countries, where he served as director, Private Equity and GPO Partnerships. He enjoyed multiple years exceeding company goals & standards and managed teams that included sales leaders and direct reports and indirect reports that spanned the globe.

“Jason Aaron is an accomplished sales professional with a more than 15-year track record of building and managing sales teams, partnership strategies and exceeding expectations in every role he has played,” said Brian Cox, chairman and CEO, SurgePays. “As a senior-level consultant, he will work closely with Company management and myself to implement many of his proven sales blueprints for scaling our in-house national sales team with a laser-focus on retail store expansion and increased revenues.

“When I speak of Jason’s blueprint, I’m being quite literal as he will be our lead consultant in the design and rollout of our compensation and bonus incentives plan, sales leadership and sales training, territory alignment, employee vetting and referral services, sales activity standards, performance tracking and more. Jason is proof we are building out a world-class team. His hands-on consulting for our executive team will help speed our buildout in 2022 in order to deliver results to our stakeholders as quickly as possible.”

“It’s a privilege to have the opportunity to consult with SurgePays at this critical juncture in the Company’s growth and expansion following its recent uplisting to the Nasdaq,” said Jason Aaron. “To already have 8,000 stores on the SurgePays network without a national sales team gives me great confidence in SurgePays exceeding the 50,000 stores goal once the team has been built and the program put in motion. I look forward to deploying my proven system of hiring, incentivizing, accountability, and success driven initiatives.

“I am amazed at the sheer possibilities of scaling with SurgePays when you consider doing $2,500 a month in sales per store in 50,000 stores. I share the Company’s excitement in its mission to serve the tens of millions of underbanked consumers who turn to their neighborhood stores for a wide range of financial services and products. I can’t wait to see how the Company looks in the near future as SurgePays accelerates its plans and develops a presence in key markets throughout the U.S.”

About SurgePays, Inc.

SurgePays, Inc. is a B2B fintech with other verticals in the underbanked and software development space. SurgePays utilizes its blockchain software platform to offer a comprehensive suite of essential financial services and prepaid products for the underbanked, along with top selling consumable products to convenience stores, community stores, mini-marts, tiendas, and bodegas. Please visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

SurgePays, Inc.

Company Contact:

Tony Evers CPA, CIA

Chief Financial Officer

847-648-7541

tevers@surgeholdings.com

Investor Relations Contact:

CORE IR

516-222-2560

invest@surgeholdings.com

Media Relations:

Henry Feintuch / Doug Wright

Feintuch Communications

646-753-5710 / 646-753-5711

surgepays@feintuchpr.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes express or implied statements that are not historical facts and are considered forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance and may contain projections of our future results of operations or of our financial information or state other forward-looking information. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements relate to future events or our future operational or financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, statements about our future financial performance, including our revenue, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and our ability to attract, retain and cross-sell to clients. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which the statements are made. We undertake no obligation to update, and expressly disclaim the obligation to update, any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

SURGEPAYS, INC.