The Brick Hits $10 Million Donation Milestone with Children’s Miracle Network

EDMONTON, Alberta, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brick, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Leon’s Furniture Limited (“LFL” or “Leon’s”) (TSX:LNF), and Canada’s largest retailer of furniture, appliances, mattresses, and electronics, is proud to announce that it has officially donated over $10 million to Children’s Miracle Network since the beginning of the charitable partnership in 2014.



Children’s Miracle Network is dedicated to saving and improving the lives of children by raising funds to support exceptional medical care, the latest equipment, and revolutionary research for 14 children’s hospitals across Canada. The Brick’s robust fundraising campaign includes in-store donations, vendor donations, corporate donations, teddy-bear toss initiatives, and sales of Brickley Bear, a cuddly plush bear launched by The Brick as a symbol of its philanthropic commitment to Children’s Miracle Network and children across the country. Proceeds from Brickley Bear sales go to Children’s Miracle Network to ensure Canadian children and their families receive the care and support they need.

“This is great news for children’s health across Canada and a wonderful milestone for The Brick,” said Dave Freeman, President of The Brick. “I am extremely grateful to our Brick team for their enthusiasm and continued commitment to this important cause, and I’m especially thankful to our customers and vendor partners who have so generously supported The Brick and Children’s Miracle Network over the years. This milestone would not have been possible without their support.”

The Brick and its team members are passionate in their support for Children’s Miracle Network and are committed to helping improve the lives of children, Brick by Brick. Since the partnership was established, The Brick has been committed to raising funds to help support critical treatments, research and provide healing environments for sick children. Despite some of the challenges in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Brick raised over $1.4 million for Canadian children’s hospitals, and through creative initiatives and unwavering support, was named Children’s Miracle Network’s Canadian Corporate Partner of the Year in 2020.

“We are thrilled to acknowledge The Brick’s incredible milestone of $10 million raised for Canadian children’s hospitals,” said Mark Hierlihy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations. “These funds are critical, as every dollar helps revolutionize research and improve treatments, create healing spaces for children and families, and helps hospitals provide the right care at the right place at the right time. We are grateful for the ongoing commitment from The Brick’s generous team and customers, and we look forward to our continuing partnership.”

This exciting milestone comes as The Brick celebrates its 50th anniversary of helping build better communities across Canada. For more information about The Brick’s charitable initiatives, including its relationship with Children’s Miracle Network, please visit www.csr.thebrick.com.

About The Brick

Focused on Saving You More, as part of the LFL Group (Leon’s Furniture Limited - TSX: LNF), The Brick is Canada’s largest retailer of furniture, appliances, mattresses and electronics. Serving Canadians since 1971, with 211 locations and more than 5,000 employees across Canada, The Brick is proud to be part of your community. The Brick is online at TheBrick.com. Keep up-to-date, and follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Leon's Furniture Limited

Leon's Furniture Limited is the largest retailer of furniture, appliances and electronics in Canada. Our retail banners include: Leon's; The Brick; Brick Outlet; and The Brick Mattress Store. Finally, with The Brick's Midnorthern Appliance banner alongside with Leon's Appliance Canada banner, this makes the Company the country's largest commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, hotels and property management companies. The Company has 304 retail stores from coast to coast in Canada under various banners. The Company operates three websites: leons.ca, thebrick.com and furniture.ca.

About Children’s Miracle Network

Children’s Miracle Network® raises funds and awareness for 170 member hospitals, 14 of which are in Canada. Donations stay local to fund critical treatments and healthcare services, purchase pediatric medical equipment, and support research. Its various fundraising partners and programs support our mission to save and improve the lives of as many children as possible. Visit our website to learn more about our cause. In Canada, Children’s Miracle Network is managed and operated by Canada’s Children’s Hospital Foundations®.



For media inquiries, please contact:

Shauna MacDonald

Brookline Public Relations

403-585-4570

smacdonald@brooklinepr.com

SOURCE: Leon's Furniture Limited