AONDevices’ New Always-On Edge AI Processor Enables Advanced Capabilities for Emerging Voice, Audio and Sensor Applications

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AONDevices, Inc., a provider of ultra-low power, high-performance processors for a new era of edge AI, today announced that engineering samples of its new AON1100™ processor are now available. The AON1100 Edge AI processor enables unprecedented sensing capabilities in battery-powered always-on devices that need to support local wake words, voice commands, sound event detection, context detection, and sensor fusion at high accuracy – all while maintaining industry-leading low power consumption that extends battery life, which results in a better end-user experience.



Real World Recognition

The AON1100 is the industry’s first and only ultra-low power, multi-modal solution that enables simultaneous, extremely accurate recognition of multiple voice commands and sound events – such as a baby crying or a car backfiring – using a single microphone.

The AON1100 also simultaneously detects specific motion patterns, such as walking or falling. When used in phones, headsets, wearables, game controllers, vehicles, or smart home appliances, the AON1100 enables natural human-machine interface at the device level without sending any data to the cloud, improving the user experience and guaranteeing privacy.

AON1100 features two cores, AONVoice™ and AONSens™, which are based on AONDevices’ proprietary neural network technology. AONVoice delivers 90% accuracy in 0 dB SNR conditions. Including front-end processing and all required memory, AONVoice core consumes less than 150µW proven in 40nm ULP silicon. This power is measured in 100% constant speech conditions.

Machine Learning’s New Era

“The AON1100 is a testament to AONDevices’ unparalleled ability to innovate across algorithms, systems and silicon,” said Mouna Elkhatib, CEO of AONDevices. “We are engaged with several tier 1 customers in key markets. With engineering samples and development kits now available, we can support OEM customers looking for complete solutions that don’t sacrifice privacy or trade accuracy for power. In addition, we continue to enable key silicon partners and OEMs with IP core licenses. We are enabling a wide range of new voice, audio and sensor use cases – and we can’t wait to see what new capabilities our customers will bring to market next.”

AONDevices is a partner of the tinyML Foundation – a global industry group focused on nurturing the fast-growing branch of ultra-low power ML technologies and approaches at the edge – and embraces the vision set forth by the organization. Commenting on the industry, Evgeni Gousev, senior director at Qualcomm and chairman, board of directors of the tinyML Foundation, noted that, “At the tinyML Foundation, we envision this new world as having trillions of distributed intelligent devices enabled by energy-efficient machine learning technologies that sense, analyze and autonomously act together to create a healthier, more sustainable environment for all.”

Pricing, Availability and Demos

Engineering samples of the AON1100 chip are available now. AONVoice and AONSens cores are also available for licensing as IP cores for integration in an SoC to high-volume customers. Contact info@aondevices.com for pricing and additional information. AONDevices will demonstrate its AON1100 Edge AI processor at CES 2022 from January 5-8 in Las Vegas at booth #61709 in Eureka Park. Please connect with AONDevices at info@aondevices.com to schedule an appointment.

About AONDevices

AONDevices is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in application-specific edge AI processors with high accuracy at ultra-low power. The company is headquartered in Irvine, California. AONDevices has been named one of the top 10 female founded startups by both Amazon Alexa Fund and Qualcomm Ventures. For more information, visit www.aondevices.com

AONDEVICES is a registered trademark, and AONVoice, AONSens and AON1100 are trademarks of AONDevices in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Stephanie Olsen

Lages & Associates

(949) 453-8080

stephanie@lages.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da0cd8b7-b418-49e6-9009-f4a2c2b3de49

The photo is also available at Newscom, www.newscom.com, and via AP PhotoExpress.