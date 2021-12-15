Change in Eolus management group and new Head of Construction & Delivery

English Swedish

Hässleholm, Sweden, December 15th, 2021

Richard Larsson will leave Eolus management group from December 15th, 2021, since he will leave his position as Head of the Construction & Delivery function. Michiel Messing will resume that position as of today.

After the change Eolus management group will comprise of Per Witalisson, CEO, Marcus Landelin, COO, Catharina Persson, CFO and Karl Olsson, general counsel.

Richard Larsson will continue to work for Eolus as a consultant with specific focus on the completion of the Öyfjellet project in Norway.

As replacement for Richard Larsson for the position as Head of Delivery & Construction Eolus has recruited Michiel Messing who will start his employment today December 15th, 2021. Messing has experience from both onshore and offshore wind power from previous positions. Messing most recently comes from One Nordic where he held the position as Head of Procurement.

For further information contact:

Per Witalisson, CEO, +46 70-265 16 15

Johan Hammarqvist, Head of Communications, +46 720 50 59 11

About Eolus:

Eolus Vind AB is one of the leading wind power developers in the Nordics. Eolus is active in the whole value chain from development of green field projects to construction and operation of wind farms. Eolus offers attractive and competitive investments in the Nordic and Baltic countries, Poland as well as the United States to both local and international investors. Founded in 1990, Eolus has constructed 666 wind turbines with a capacity of 1 414 MW. Eolus has signed contracts for about 1 330 MW of asset management services of which 921 MW are in operation and the rest under construction.



Eolus Vind AB has 36 500 shareholders. Eolus shares are listed at Nasdaq Stockholm.

For more information about Eolus, please visit www.eolusvind.com



