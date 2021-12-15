Ben Azulay, Elected for a Second Term, to Serve on the TCN Worldwide Board of Directors

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Ross Ford, president and CEO of TCN Worldwide, is pleased to announce the TCN Worldwide Board of Directors, which were elected at this year’s TCN Worldwide Fall Conference held in Austin, TX.

Ben Azulay, Principal & President, Chicago Region at Bradford Allen Realty/TCN Worldwide, was originally elected to TCN’s Board in 2017 serving as Secretary of the Board of Directors. Since joining Bradford Allen as an associate in 2004, Mr. Azulay has made significant contributions to the firm. In 2015, Ben became a Principal due to his hard work, dedication, and vested interest in the direction of the company and he currently oversees brokerage at the firm. As a member of the leadership team, he plays an integral role in the strategic direction of Bradford Allen. His expertise in assisting commercial office clients with operational, qualitative, and financial structuring allows Ben to easily identify problem areas and craft smart, client-specific real estate solutions. This will be Mr. Azulay’s second term on the TCN Worldwide Board of Directors.

“We are extremely pleased to announce TCN Worldwide’s Board of Directors,” stated Ross Ford. “Ben is a recognized leader in his market and represents the type of professional that has made TCN Worldwide the successful organization it is today. He has distinguished himself as one of our organization’s most impressive leaders and we are fortunate to have someone of his caliber help lead TCN Worldwide in accomplishing our strategic goals.”

Bradford Allen was founded in 2003 in Chicago to fill the void between large commercial real estate providers and small boutique firms. The firm has grown into a best-in-class brokerage offering a full array of services, including tenant representation, landlord representation, consulting and advisory services, property and asset management, as well as construction and project management. The recent launch of Bradford Allen New York in September 2021, TCN Worldwide’s newest member and flagship New York City affiliate, represents the latest expansion for the Bradford Allen organization.

The 2022 TCN Worldwide Board of Directors include:

Gerald Sullivan, Principal and Managing Broker at PW Commercial/TCN Worldwide in Chicago. Mr. Sullivan will serve as Chairman of the Board.

William Sitar Jr., Vice President at Sitar Realty/TCN Worldwide in New Jersey. Mr. Sitar will serve as Vice-Chair.

Ben Azulay, Principal & Executive Managing Director at Bradford Allen Realty/TCN Worldwide in Chicago. Mr. Azulay will serve as Secretary.

Timothy Mitchell, Principal at Norris & Stevens, Inc./TCN Worldwide in Portland. Mr. Mitchell will serve as Treasurer.

Jonathan Rosenberg, Co-Founder and Managing Partner of LevRose Commercial Real Estate/TCN Worldwide in Phoenix, will serve as an at-large Board Member.

Paul Licausi, President of LS Commercial Real Estate Services, Inc./TCN Worldwide in Kansas City, will serve as an at-large Board Member.

H. Ross Ford, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide in Richardson, TX. Mr. Ford is responsible for the strategic direction of the organization and the implementation of all expansion and networking initiatives.

About TCN Worldwide

Founded in 1989, TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest service providers in the commercial real estate industry. An alliance of top independent brokerage firms serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia. Offering an extensive range of real estate services coupled with a personal commitment to exceed client expectations, TCN Worldwide represents approximately $38.5 billion in transactions annually across its 60+ offices and more than 1,500 commercial real estate professionals. For more information on TCN Worldwide, visit www.TCNWorldwide.com.

