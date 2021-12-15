National Tech Industry Association Names New Board Chair and Vice Chair of National Board of Directors

Mississauga, ON, Dec. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TECHNATION, Canada’s leading national technology association, today announced the appointment of Angela Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, Moneris Solutions, as Chair of its National Board of Directors.

Ms. Brown has served as First Vice Chair for more than three years; has participated on the Board’s Executive Committee for five years; and as Board Director since 2015. She also serves as Chair of TECHNATION’s Governance Committee, formed in 2019. Ms. Brown’s experience spans over 25 years in the payments industry in Canada and the U.S.

Ms. Brown will replace Kevin Peesker, President of Microsoft Canada Inc., who served as Chair of TECHNATION’s National Board of Directors for more than three years. In addition to his role as Board Chair, Mr. Peesker has also participated on TECHNATION’s Board of Directors as a member of the Executive Committee for more than five years; and has served as a Director since 2013. Mr. Peesker will continue to serve on the Association’s National Board as a Director and Past Chair going forward.

Mary Ann Yule, President and CEO of HP Canada, who has long served as Director and a member of the Board’s Executive Committee, will replace Ms. Brown as First Vice Chair.

The TECHNATION National Board consists of 26 Directors, bringing together Canadian information, communications, and technology (ICT) leaders from across Canada. Five of these Directors also serve on the Board’s Executive Committee.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to work with so many talented, committed and passionate industry leaders,” said Angela Brown, Board Chair, TECHNATION and President and CEO, Moneris Solutions. “Canada’s technology sector has everything required to lead change at home and around the globe. Together, we will continue to champion Canadian innovation, engage with the next generation of Tech talent, drive jobs, and embrace a more diverse and inclusive audience.”

“Angela [Brown] brings a wealth of experience to the position of Board Chair,” noted Angela Mondou, President and CEO, TECHNATION. “She has been instrumental in helping to establish and lead the board’s Governance function, an instrumental function as TECHNATION deployed over $200M of government funding across Canadian business supporting the development of tech talent. Angela has been strong support to management, and I am confident in our future and in Angela’s leadership as we continue to expand our influence and vision of setting Canadian businesses apart.”

Ms. Mondou added, “I also want to extend my sincere thanks to Kevin, on behalf of all our staff and his fellow Board members. Kevin has played an active role in the growth of TECHNATION – which included the re-branding of the association and oversight during the global pandemic. I am thankful that we will have many opportunities to work together going forward, as we continue to increase Canada’s global competitiveness in tech innovation.”

“During my tenure as Board Chair, our industry, and country as a whole, have faced significant challenges and opportunities. The team at TECHNATION responded by building a stronger national association that best represents our community and reinforces our role as advocates, collaborators and catalysts,” added Kevin Peesker, Former Board Chair, TECHNATION, and President, Microsoft Canada. “I believe the association has emerged stronger and is even better positioned to bring together industry, government, academia and citizens to drive impact across Canada. I am very grateful to Angela and the Board for the opportunity to have impact and learn so much over the past four years as Chair. I look forward to my continued participation as a Director on the National Board, and TECHNATION member. There is still much to be done and I am confident that TECHNATION will continue to be a force for positive change and a connector for a successful Canada.”

For a full list of National Board Members, including those who also serve on the Board’s Executive Committee, visit www.technationcanada.ca or click here.

