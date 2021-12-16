Company announcement – No. 76 / 2021

Zealand Pharma Announces Enrollment of Last Patient Needed for Interim Analysis of EASE-SBS 1 Phase 3 Trial Assessing Glepaglutide in Patients with Short Bowel Syndrome

Interim analysis for the trial expected in third quarter of 2022





Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, U.S. December 16, 2021 – Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078,) a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative peptide-based medicines, has enrolled the last patient required for the planned interim analysis of its pivotal Phase 3 trial (EASE-SBS 1) of glepaglutide the company’s long-acting GLP-2 analog, under evaluation for the potential treatment of short bowel syndrome (SBS).

“We are delighted to reach this important milestone in the glepaglutide Phase 3 trial, which is the result of diligent work by our clinical research team and trial investigators, who have all labored to minimize the impact of Covid-19 on recruitment,” said Adam Steensberg, Chief Medical Officer at Zealand Pharma. “We have experienced tremendous support and commitment from, and are incredibly grateful to, all of the patients, doctors, nurses, dieticians and other hospital staff involved in conducting this trial, in our joint efforts to develop a novel and convenient treatment option for patients with short bowel syndrome.”

The planned interim analysis, expected in Q3 2022, is a result of ongoing dialogue with the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and will be conducted by an external independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC), which will provide a recommendation to Zealand based on unblinded data. If the interim results are positive and allow for early stopping, Zealand plans to pursue a regulatory submission based on these data. The trial will remain blinded to the Company, trial investigators, and patients, to preserve the integrity of the trial. Zealand cannot disclose further details regarding the interim analysis during the remaining course of the trial.

About Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS)

SBS is a complex chronic and severe condition associated with reduced or complete loss of intestinal function. Many patients have to be connected to infusion lines and pumps every day, which pose significant restrictions on their ability to engage in daily activities. In addition, they are at risk of experiencing a number of serious and life-threatening complications such as sepsis, blood clots, liver damage and renal impairment.

About Glepaglutide

Glepaglutide is a long-acting GLP-2 analog in development as a potential treatment option for short bowel syndrome (SBS). Glepaglutide is being developed as a liquid product in an autoinjector designed for subcutaneous administration, aimed to reduce, or eliminate, the need for parenteral support in people living with SBS. The pivotal trial Phase 3 trial, EASE-SBS 1, with planned enrolment of up to 129 patients with SBS, is a randomized, double-blind and placebo-controlled study, with both once- and twice-weekly dosing regimens. The primary endpoint in EASE-SBS 1 is the absolute reduction in parenteral support achieved by the end of the trial. Patients will be treated for six months in EASE-SBS 1, whereafter they are offered four years continuous follow-up treatment with glepaglutide in the extension trials, EASE-SBS 2 and 3. A Phase 3b trial, EASE-SBS 4, was initiated in Q3 2021 and will assess long-term effects of glepaglutide on intestinal fluid and energy uptake.The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation for glepaglutide for the treatment of SBS.

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. In addition, license collaborations with Boehringer Ingelheim and AstraZeneca create opportunities for more patients to potentially benefit from Zealand-invented peptide investigational agents currently in development.

Zealand was founded in 1998 in Copenhagen, Denmark, and has presence throughout the U.S. that includes key locations in Boston, and Marlborough (MA). For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit http://www.zealandpharma.com.

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”, as that terms is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that provide Zealand Pharma’s expectations or forecasts of future events regarding the research, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. These forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “will,” “would” and other words and terms of similar meaning. You should not place undue reliance on these statements, or the scientific data presented. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions, which may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations set forth herein and may cause any or all of such forward-looking statements to be incorrect, and which include, but are not limited to, the occurrence of adverse safety events; risks of unexpected costs or delays; unexpected concerns that may arise from additional data, analysis or results obtained during clinical trials; failure to protect and enforce our data, intellectual property and other proprietary rights and uncertainties relating to intellectual property claims and challenges; regulatory authorities may require additional information or further studies, or may fail to approve or may delay approval of our drug candidates or expansion of product labeling; failure to obtain regulatory approvals in other jurisdictions; product liability claims; and the direct and indirect impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, results of operations and financial condition. If any or all of such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect, our actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied by such statements. The foregoing sets forth many, but not all, of the factors that could cause actual results to differ from our expectations in any forward-looking statement. All such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Zealand Pharma as of the date of this release. We do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof. Information concerning pharmaceuticals (including compounds under development) contained within this material is not intended as advertising or medical advice.

