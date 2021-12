English Danish

To Nasdaq Copenhagen

Extraordinary General Meeting of Nykredit Bank A/S

At the extraordinary general meeting of Nykredit Bank A/S held on 16 December 2021, it was resolved to increase the capital by DKK 2,000 million. The share capital of the Company subsequently totals DKK 12,045 million.

Copenhagen, 16 December 2021

Nykredit Bank A/S

Board of Directors

