XPO Logistics Honors Military Veterans with National Sponsorship of Wreaths Across America

GREENWICH, Conn., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc . (NYSE: XPO), a leading provider of freight transportation services, has expanded its support of military veterans with the donation of trucking services in seven states. The company will deliver a total of 1,666 wreaths to veterans’ cemeteries this week in preparation for National Wreaths Across America Day on December 18, 2021.

XPO drivers who formerly served in the military will make the deliveries to veterans’ cemeteries in Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan, North Carolina, Ohio and Virginia. XPO is also donating $25,000 to the non-profit Wreaths Across America, and employees are participating in commemorations across the country.

Drew Wilkerson, XPO’s president of North American transportation, said, “We’re proud that our services for Wreaths Across America will be performed by XPO drivers with military experience, representing the values shared by Team XPO. This is an opportunity to show respect for everyone who served.”

XPO is a Military Friendly® Employer with dedicated resources for veterans, including an Employee Resource Group, Recruitment Steering Committee and job opportunities site . The company is a signatory of the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, reinforcing its commitment to support US employees in meeting their service obligations.

Wreaths Across America was founded in 2007 as a 501(c)3 organization, from a grassroots effort to pay tribute to military veterans. In 2021, wreaths will be laid at more than 2,800 cemeteries, monuments and parks across the US.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: XPO) is a leading provider of freight transportation services, primarily truck brokerage and less-than-truckload (LTL). XPO uses its proprietary technology, including the cutting-edge XPO Connect® automated freight marketplace, to move goods efficiently through supply chains. The company's global network serves 50,000 shippers with 756 locations and approximately 42,000 employees, and is headquartered in Greenwich, Conn., USA.