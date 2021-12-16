Safe-T Group Executives Complete Open Market Purchases of Shares

﻿﻿- Company Executives Increase Ownership to Approximately 13.5% -

HERZLIYA, Israel, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET) (“Safe-T” or the “Company”), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today announced that subsequent to the filing of Safe-T’s third quarter earnings results, members of its senior management, including its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, as well as its Chairman of the Board, completed open market stock purchases as an expression of their long-term confidence in the Company. In aggregate, executives have purchased over 180,000 shares during the trading window, between December 7 and December 13, 2021.

“Safe-T Group continues to drive record growth as it successfully executes its business plan addressing the tremendous global opportunities of cybersecurity and privacy. The strong performance, combined with our expectations for continued growth, provide us with confidence in the significant inherent value in our shares and that is why we have increased our stakes in the Company,” said Chen Katz, Chairman of the Board. “Safe-T has accomplished many milestones over the past two years as we build the Company into a global leader in the cybersecurity and privacy market, and we are confident that we have the right team, technology, and capabilities to achieve our long-term goals and create shareholder value.”

Safe-T Group qualifies as a Foreign Private Issuer under U.S. securities laws and therefore its directors and executive officers are not subject to certain reporting obligations, including the filing of Statements of Changes of Beneficial Ownership of Securities on Form 4.

About Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a global provider of cyber-security and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises. The Company operates in three distinct segments, tailoring solutions according to specific needs. The segments include, enterprise cyber-security solutions, enterprise privacy solutions, and consumer cyber-security and privacy solutions.

Our cyber-security and privacy solutions for consumers provide a wide security blanket against ransomware, viruses, phishing, and other online threats as well as a powerful, secured and encrypted connection, masking their online activity and keeping them safe from hackers. The solutions are designed for both advanced and basic users, ensuring full protection for all personal and digital information.

ZoneZero® cyber-security solutions for enterprises, designed for cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, mitigates attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organizational access use cases, from outside the organization or within, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust.

Our privacy solutions for enterprises are based on our advanced and secured proxy network, the world’s fastest, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web using a unique hybrid network. Our network is the only one of its kind that is comprised of millions of residential exit points and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee the privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.

For more information about Safe-T Group Ltd., visit www.safetgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses expectations for continued growth and having the right team, technology, and capabilities to achieve long-term goals and create shareholder value. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 22, 2021, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

