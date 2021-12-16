ANCHOR OF CHICAGO’S MAGNIFICENT MILE, 900 NORTH MICHIGAN SHOPS, OFFERS ELEVATED TAKE ON HOLIDAY, RESULTING IN $25,000 DONATION TO MAKE-A-WISH

CHICAGO, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Holidays return to 900 North Michigan Shops with its signature, elevated take on seasonal favorites. Once again, designer-inspired décor abounds, a majestic, 50’ tall Christmas tree holds court, and holiday music plays throughout while art-forward, seasonal imagery projects from the digital canopy overhead, transforming the multilevel retail destination into a veritable, winter wonderland. Holiday activations include photos with Santa on a magical sleigh ride, a season-long holiday happy hour, appearances by a most life-like elf, and holiday offerings from the on-premise food hall, Aster Hall. All is done with the goal of not only delighting guests but helping raise money for a worthy cause. A portion of proceeds will enable 900 North Michigan Shops to donate $25,000 to Make-A-Wish this year.

Holiday Activations at 900 Shops

PHOTOS WITH SANTA

Celebrate the season with a photo with Santa, on a magical sleighride through a winter wonderland! Reservation Only: Click here to reserve

DATES: Every day through Christmas Eve

TIME: Noon – 6PM

LOCATION: Level 3

TWILIGHT SHOPPING: HOLIDAY HAPPY HOUR

This hybrid of happy hour and shopping elevates the traditional, Christmas shopping experience. Dimmed, ambient lighting takes over, designer-inspired holiday décor is showcased, seasonal music fills the air, and guests can savor craft cocktails, wine, or champagne while shopping.

DATES: Daily through Christmas Eve

TIME: 4PM-7PM

LOCATION: Alcohol permitted on Levels 2- 6, and available for purchase at:

Level 2 – The Marble Bar, located at the top of the escalators. This satellite bar will be open every Friday in the month of December

Level 5 – Aster Hall, open every day

Level 6 – Top Golf Swing Suite and Aster Hall, open every day

THE REAL ELF

The Real Elf – the life-like holiday is on hand to playfully welcome all who enter 900 Shops and “take an Elfie.” From time to time, he may have an extra surprise up his sleeve as well!

DATES:

Thursday, Dec 16

Saturday, Dec 18

Thursday, Dec 23

TIME: 2PM-6PM

LOCATION: Michigan Avenue Entry

ASTER HALL

The chef-driven food hall of 900 Shops will be offering a variety of holiday-themed desserts to guests from The Chocolate Bar. Custom cake and dessert orders will also be available for gifting and hosting needs. Bar & Study, Aster’s well-appointed lounge area, has been decorated for the holidays and provides a festive, candlelit atmosphere to gather friends, family, or colleagues for a cup of cheer.

DATES: Open daily

TIMES:

The Chocolate Bar: 11AM-7:45PM

Bar & Study: 12PM-8PM

LOCATION:

Level 5 - The Chocolate Bar

Level 6 – Bar & Study

For more information on any of the above holiday activations at 900 North Michigan Shops, please visit shop900.com

About 900 North Michigan Shops

900 North Michigan Shops, located on the first seven levels of the 67-story mixed-use 900 North Michigan skyscraper, is the iconic anchor at the nexus of the Magnificent Mile & Gold Coast. Within the architecturally stunning 450,000 square-feet lifestyle retail space, anchored by Bloomingdales, are more than 70 luxe retailers, including a two-level Gucci, MaxMara, Montblanc, Tesla, BONOBOS, Sur La Table, and Aritzia. A 22,000-square-foot, chef-driven food hall, Aster Hall, offers guests a food emporium and handcrafted cocktails, and Topgolf Swing Suite offer guests simulated sports gaming experiences in an inviting lounge setting. 900 North Michigan Shops is owned by an affiliate of JMB Realty Corporation. Real-time updates are available on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube, or visit www.shop900.com.

