AllCloud Demonstrates Cloud Data Expertise with Snowflake Premier Partner Status

The achievement will help AllCloud grow its AWS, Salesforce and Data practices globally



DENVER, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllCloud , a leading, global provider of cloud professional and managed services, has achieved Premier partner status with Snowflake , the Data Cloud company. The classification is given to partners who have consistently demonstrated the ability to help enterprises leverage the Snowflake Data Cloud to generate positive business outcomes by improving data access.

AllCloud is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and a Salesforce Platinum Partner and has an established data and analytics practice, which also serves as the “connective tissue” between its Salesforce and AWS practices. In July, AllCloud acquired Integress to boost its data and analytics practice. Integress has built a number of data management and analytics “accelerators,” which AllCloud has been using to help clients unlock value in their data across AWS, Salesforce and Snowflake. The achievement with Snowflake allows AllCloud to further extend these offerings to users worldwide and drive further usage of Snowflake.

“By earning a Premier-level partnership with Snowflake we are demonstrating to clients that we have the experience and capability to accelerate client’s data and analytics journey on one of the most powerful cloud data platforms, which also compliments AWS and Salesforce,” said Eran Gil, CEO, at AllCloud. “Our clients can count on AllCloud to guide them as they aim to harness the power of their data in the cloud.”

The Snowflake platform supports workloads and applications across the major public clouds, including AWS. Snowflake is a powerful data platform that works across applications to achieve meaningful analytics-driven business outcomes.

About AllCloud

AllCloud is a global professional services company providing organizations with the tools for cloud enablement and transformation. Through a unique combination of expertise and agility, AllCloud accelerates cloud innovation and helps organizations fully unlock the value received from cloud technology and data and analytics.

As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, a Salesforce Platinum Partner and Snowflake Premier Partner, AllCloud helps clients connect their front office and back office by building a new operating model that allows them to harness the benefits of cloud technology and data and analytics. AllCloud is supported by a robust ecosystem of technology partners, proven methodologies, and well-documented best practices. Thereby, elevating customers by achieving operational excellence on the cloud, within a secure environment, at every milestone of the journey to becoming cloud first.

With over 13 years of experience and a portfolio of thousands of successful cloud deployments, AllCloud serves clients across the globe. AllCloud has offices in Israel, Europe and North America. www.allcloud.io .