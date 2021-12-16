Nominate Conservation Champions for National Awards

English French

OTTAWA, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Wildlife Federation (CWF) is now inviting nominations for several national conservation awards.

“This past year, the pandemic continued to bring its challenges, but many have found comfort in looking towards those who are doing good in the world and helping those in need,” said Rick Bates, CEO. “The Canadian Wildlife Federation applauds those everyday heroes who have furthered their community or country in the conservation of wildlife.”

Categories include:

Conservation in action

Conservation through fisheries

Canadian legislators

Outdoor person of the year

Youth leadership

Conservation mentors

Wild educator of the year

The deadline for nominations is January 31, 2022. The awards will be announced by Canada Day.

Recipients may be featured in an upcoming issue of Canadian Wildlife and Biosphère magazine and be invited to receive their award at CWF’s 2022 Annual Awards Banquet in Charlottetown, PEI (pending health and safety guidelines).

For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca/awards.

About the Canadian Wildlife Federation

The Canadian Wildlife Federation is a national, not-for-profit charitable organization dedicated to fostering awareness and appreciation of our natural world. By spreading knowledge of human impacts on the environment, carrying out research, developing and delivering education programs, promoting the sustainable use of natural resources, recommending changes to policy and co-operating with like-minded partners, CWF encourages a future in which Canadians can live in harmony with nature. For more information, visit CanadianWildlifeFederation.ca.

Contacts:

Heather Robison, Media and Community Relations Officer, heatherr@cwf-fcf.org 613-599-9594 x 212

Pamela Logan, Communications Director, pamelal@cwf-fcf.org 613-599-9594 x 250

