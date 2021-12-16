Poised for 2022 Growth, Conversica Expands Its Leadership Team

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conversica, Inc. , a leader in Conversational AI solutions for enterprise revenue teams that help organizations attract, acquire and grow customers at scale, today announced the appointment of two new C-Suite executives, Mark Cuny as Chief Financial Officer and Ella Dillon as Chief Customer Officer. Cuny has more than 25 years of financial and operational experience with both public and private enterprise software companies varying in size from startups to the Fortune 500. Dillon brings 20-plus years of expertise in customer experience design to accelerate loyalty driven retention and expansion for fast growing pre-IPO Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) companies. The company also appointed Lewis Barr as Vice President of Legal and General Counsel.



Mark Cuny will be responsible for strategic oversight, management, and optimization of the Finance, Accounting, and Sales Operations functions at Conversica. In his prior role, Cuny was CFO at Innovyze, where he was responsible for Finance, Legal, and Facilities, and successfully managed the sale of the company to Autodesk. Previously, he held several senior-level positions in Finance, Operations, and Accounting, including CFO at Maintenance Connection, Telestream, and Nimsoft (a CA, Inc. company).

As Chief Customer Officer, Dillon will lead Conversica’s post-sales customer success teams and ensure Conversica AI Assistants deliver optimal value and business outcomes for current and future customers. She will be responsible for scaling Conversica’s customer success teams in alignment with the company’s ongoing rapid growth and overseeing the customer onboarding experience. Before joining Conversica, Dillon ran Global Customer Support and Global Customer Success at Outreach.io, supporting their growth through $150 million in revenue. Prior to that, Dillon was Vice President of Success Strategy and Operations for DocuSign, taking them from a single product, North American business through IPO.

Lewis Barr has more than 20 years of experience providing legal and compliance leadership at growing tech companies. He appreciates the daily opportunity to inform, implement, and advance best practices to support business growth and manage risk. Most recently, Lewis was VP of Legal, Security and Compliance at a customer data platform SaaS company, Lytics, where he built out its data protection and privacy programs. Previously, he was General Counsel at Janrain, Fios, and New Edge Networks.

Jim Kaskade, CEO of Conversica, said, “I am thrilled to add such talent and experience to our team during such a critical time in the company’s trajectory. Today’s organizations understand the importance of delivering positive experiences across the entire customer journey—from discovery to advocacy—and our Conversational AI Platform is in high demand. We’re seeing clients make more digital investments in solutions to nurture their existing customer base to mitigate churn, expand relationships and improve long-term growth. This team will be invaluable to our customers’ ability to maximize retention and business outcomes through our AI Assistants—and thereby Conversica’s success as well.”

About Conversica

Conversica is the leading provider of Conversational AI solutions that help enterprise marketing, sales, and customer success teams attract, acquire and grow customers at scale across the customer revenue lifecycle. Conversica AI Assistants serve as digital team members and autonomously engage prospects, customers, or partners in human-like, two-way interactions at scale to drive towards the next best action, whether that’s scheduling a sales meeting, gauging interest to buy additional products or services, or politely but persistently collecting overdue payments.

Processing over a billion interactions, the Conversica Conversational AI platform integrates natural language processing (NLU & NLG), decision & policy management, business process automation and deep learning capabilities to drive customer engagement across multiple digital communication channels and languages. The Conversica platform supports over 50 integrations into the most popular MAP and CRM platforms and offers an open API for custom integration.

To learn more, visit conversica.com and follow the company on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .