Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc - Issue of Equity

FORESIGHT SOLAR & TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

Foresight Williams Technology Shares

The Board of Foresight Solar & Technology VCT plc is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 30 December 2020 (the “Offer”), 884,342 Foresight Williams Technology Shares (“FWT Shares”) of 1p each were allotted on 16 December 2021 at an issue price of 100.0 pence per share. The Offer is now closed.

Application has been made for the admission of the 884,342 FWT Shares of 1p each to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 17 December 2021.

Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 9,389,579 FWT Shares. Following this allotment there are now 14,875,700 FWT Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information please contact:

Gary Fraser, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8181