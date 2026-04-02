Issue of Equity

FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

2 April 2026

FWT Shares

The Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 16 September 2025 (the “Offer”), 2,887,369 Foresight Williams Technology Shares (“FWT Shares”) of 1p each were allotted on 2 April 2026 at offer prices ranging from 92.9p to 98.3p based on an unaudited net asset value of 92.9p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 2,887,369 FWT Shares of 1p each to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 9 April 2026.

Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 6,441,293 FWT Shares. Following this allotment there are now 50,437,261 FWT Shares of 1p each in issue.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations

Foresight Group LLP

Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181