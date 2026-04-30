FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

30 APRIL 2026

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1R, the Company announces that, as at 30 April 2026, it has 50,437,261 FWT Shares and 34,046,589 non-voting Deferred Convertible Preference Shares in issue.

There are no shares held in Treasury.

Therefore, the total voting rights in the Company is 50,437,261. This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to, their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

For further information please contact:



Company Secretary

Stephen Thayer, Foresight Group

0203 667 8100