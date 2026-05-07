Issue of Equity

FORESIGHT TECHNOLOGY VCT PLC

LEI: 21380013CXOR8N6OD977

7 MAY 2026

FWT Shares

The Board of Foresight Technology VCT plc (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that in accordance with the terms of the Offer for Subscription dated 16 September 2025 (the “Offer”), 20,936 Foresight Williams Technology Shares (“FWT Shares”) of 1p each were allotted on 7 May 2026 at offer prices ranging from 92.9p to 98.3p based on an unaudited net asset value of 92.9p per share.

Application has been made for the admission of the 20,936 FWT Shares of 1p each to the Official List of the FCA and to trading on London Stock Exchange plc’s market for listed securities on or around 8 May 2026.

Total shares allotted to date under the Offer by the Company now total 6,462,229 FWT Shares. Following this allotment there are now 50,458,197 FWT Shares of 1p each in issue.

The Board of the Company further announces that the Offer is now closed. All valid applications received before 30 April 2026 were processed and Shares have been allotted.

For further information please contact:

Steve Thayer, Foresight Group: 020 3667 8100