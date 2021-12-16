Chime Bolsters Leadership Team with Key Executive Hires; Increases Year over Year Headcount by Nearly 75%

PHOENIX, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2021 comes to a close, Chime Technologies , an award-winning operating system for the real estate industry, today announced continued year over year company growth, increased customer adoption and an expanded leadership team to support growing demand for an innovative platform to help agents, teams and brokerages effectively engage leads and boost conversion. This year, the company also reinforced its commitment to building a strategic partner ecosystem with new technology partnerships focused on integrating additional AI and video capabilities into the Chime platform. With four new executive hires including Chris Palmer, CFO; Kevin Burdick, Vice President, Inside Sales; Dave Carter, Vice President, Marketing; and Joe Daee, Vice President, Enterprise & Strategic Partnerships, Chime continues to invest in building a team committed to serving the needs of the real estate industry. To learn more about Chime, visit HERE .



Expanded Leadership Team

Chris Palmer joins as CFO with decades of experience in finance, M&A and general management. Previously, he served as Vice President, Finance at Twist Bioscience, CFO and Chief Innovation Officer at Televerde, and served in a variety of roles at Intel Corporation.

With more than two decades of experience, Dave Carter joins as Vice President, Marketing to spearhead Chime’s digital marketing and content strategy. Previously, Dave served in marketing leadership roles at SaaS technology organizations including Avetta and Ingram Micro Cloud, among others.

As Vice President, Inside Sales, Kevin Burdick joins to help deliver the power of Chime to agents and teams across the country. As the former Director of Insides Sales for WebPT, Kevin also brings a breadth of channel experience at organizations including Sprint Nextel and AdvancedMD.

Joe Daee joins as Vice President, Enterprise & Strategic Partnerships to continue to expand the company’s strategic partner program, targeting best of breed technology solutions to augment Chime’s powerful platform. Before Chime, Joe worked in a variety of strategic software roles at SaaS technology organizations, most recently serving as Vice President, Global Sales and Business Development at a financial technology company.

Strategic Partnership Ecosystem

As part of its dedicated technology partner program, Chime continued to align with best of breed technology providers for the benefit of agents, teams, and brokers alike. This year, Chime welcomed new partners Dubb , EyeSpy 360, GeoPoint Data, and Revaluate to the program, each complementary solution lynchpin to more effectively engaging and nurturing leads, boosting conversion and the bottom line. With an increased emphasis on integrating innovative technologies including AI and video into the real estate process, these valued partnerships help customers harness the full power of the Chime platform.

Rapid Platform Innovation

Throughout the year, Chime’s agile product development team continued to deliver the features and functionality agents need to keep pace with a rapidly changing digital landscape and best serve today’s buyers and sellers. Of note, this year, 60% of customers relied on AI Assistant , Chime’s intuitive chatbot to help attract more leads, nurture prospects, and convert clients. Powered by Google’s machine learning and natural language processing technologies, Chime AI Assistant delivers better accuracy in recognizing leads’ intention and provides more helpful responses to boost agent productivity and increase conversion rates.



Customer Adoption Soars

This year, Chime saw a nearly 30% year over year increase in overall customer adoption and more than 130% year over year increase in active seats. Mounting demand for Chime’s powerful platform accentuates the industry need for intelligent tools designed to help agents work smarter, not harder. Notably, Lucido Global, one of the top producing KW teams, this year achieved significant and measurable results utilizing Chime. Within just 90 days, Chime produced 187% more agreements with an average price per agreement of $650,000, 34% higher than those on their previous CRM. Read more about this customer HERE .

Unwavering Commitment to Customer Service

Chime maintains its steadfast reputation as a market leader that listens and responds to customer needs. This year, the company made significant improvements to its customer service offering including enhancements to the onboarding process, new interactive support tools and extended professional services. In addition, the customer service team added nearly 10 new team members to underscore a commitment to delivering the resources and support real estate professionals need to be successful.

Industry Recognition Abounds

In 2021, Chime secured several industry awards including the coveted HousingWire Tech 100 for the second consecutive year, praised for its innovative platform, fueled by AI, to effectively convert leads. The company was also lauded for its thoughtful and agile response to the COVID-19 pandemic and scored three industry accolades as a result including the American Best in Business Awards, Customer Sales and Service Awards, and the American Business Awards. Continued recognition for innovation, growth, and leadership, fortifies Chime’s position as a trailblazer, powering real estate professionals with the innovative tools needed for success.

Dedicated Community Support

Active members of the Phoenix business community, the team at Chime continues to give back to local organizations and this year supported Feed My Starving Children, St. Mary’s Food drive and the Salvation Army Silver Bells initiative. The company’s dedicated community service team provides ongoing volunteer opportunities and a floating holiday to encourage employees to use the time to support the local community.

“Since our inception, we have been focused on meeting the needs of real estate professionals through innovative technology. Our platform empowers agents, teams, and brokers alike to automate time consuming tasks, gain greater operational insights for more meaningful engagement, and effectively convert leads for increased business,” said Dave Carter, vice president, marketing, Chime. “We are grateful to our valued customers for trusting us with their business as they harness the power of our platform to boost conversion and focus on what they do best – serving the needs of their clients.”

To learn more visit, HERE .

About Chime Technologies

Chime is an award-winning real estate technology innovator headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Our AI-powered platform empowers real estate professionals, teams, and brokerages with the tools they need to automate lead generation operations, drive conversions, and grow their business. Chime Technologies operates as a US subsidiary of Renren, Inc. (RENN). For more information, visit www.chime.me/ .