Telia Lietuva reporting dates in 2022

English Lithuanian

We hereby inform that Telia Lietuva, AB financial results in 2022 will be released according to the following:



- Interim Financial Statements for 12 months of 2021 – January 28

- Annual Audited Financial Statements for the year 2021 – April 1

- Interim Financial Statements for 3 months of 2022 – April 27

- Interim Financial Statements for 6 months of 2022 – July 20

- Interim Financial Statements for 9 months of 2022 – October 21.

Annual General Meeting of Shareholders is planned to be held on 28 April 2022.

88.15 per cent of Telia Lietuva shares are owned by telecommunication company Telia Company AB (Sweden).

Telia Lietuva shares are listed on Nasdaq Vilnius stock exchange (ticker – TEL1L). The shares of Telia Company are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and Nasdaq Helsinki Stock Exchanges.





Darius Džiaugys

Head of Investor Relations

tel.: +370 5 236 78 78,

e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt