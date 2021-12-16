Tidal ETF Services Reaches $3 Billion Assets Under Administration

CHICAGO and MILWAUKEE and NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal ETF Services LLC (“Tidal”), an innovative leading provider of ETF services, announced today its Assets Under Administration (AuA) has surpassed $3 billion under its Tidal ETF Trust (Trust). The Trust has enjoyed rapid growth since passing $1 billion AuA in 2020 by helping a diverse portfolio of 17 firms launching, trading, managing, marketing, and growing their ETFs.



“We’ve been fortunate to work with great clients and partners who are passionate about the future of the ETF space and continue to bring exciting, timely solutions to market,” said Eric Falkeis, Chief Executive Officer of Tidal. “We succeed when our clients succeed, and as evidenced by our growth, many of our clients have enjoyed tremendous success, passing milestones faster than we could have ever expected.”

Just in the last few months, numerous Tidal clients have surpassed important AUM thresholds highlighted by RPAR Risk Parity ETF (RPAR) passing $1.5 billion and several other firms’ new ETFs surpassing $100m in AUM including: Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (GSPY), ZEGA Buy and Hedge ETF (ZHDG), and SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (SPUS).

Other Tidal Trust ETFs have surpassed $75m in AUM and are quickly approaching the $100m mark, including the Acruence Active Hedge U.S. Equity ETF (XVOL), Adasina Social Justice All Cap Global ETF (JSTC) and the American Consumer Satisfaction ETF (ACSI).

To support and continue this impressive growth, Tidal announced the expansion of its best-in-class team with the additions of industry veterans like Matt Michaelson, who joined as Senior Vice President (Head of Distribution) in April 2021, and Gavin Filmore, who joined as Executive Vice President (Head of Product) in September 2021.

“The addition of Matt and Gavin, two highly respected and experienced industry professionals, enhances our all-star lineup, further enabling us to assist clients with developing, launching, and growing innovative ETFs,” said Guillermo Trias, Chief Executive Officer of Toroso Investments, the Registered Investment Advisor of Tidal ETF Services.

The company expects to double the number of ETFs on its platform in 2022 and will continue to build up the team and support services needed to position Tidal as the fastest growing one stop shop ETF services platform for RIAs, Institutions, Hedge Funds, Private Banks, and other asset managers.

Tidal is an industry leading, full-service firm offering structuring, launch, and growth services for ETF issuers. Tidal’s client-centric approach includes strategic guidance across all service areas alongside successful, efficient execution. Tidal offers a transparent, partnership approach where clients have the flexibility to engage services for a specific business need or to advance through its proprietary program sequentially.

Clients who are not in the Tidal ETF Trust have the option to work with Tidal for marketing and sales support. As such, Tidal’s client lineup includes: EMQQ, AGFiQ, Columbia Threadneedle, Davis Advisors, among others.*

*A full list of clients is available upon request.

ABOUT TIDAL ETF SERVICES

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal ETF Services LLC sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit tidaletfservices.com.

ABOUT TOROSO INVESTMENTS

Toroso Investments is an innovative partnership between financial thought leaders in the ETF space that have developed a suite of solutions for financial advisors, ETF issuers and other players in the financial services industry. Toroso aims to help clients grow, prosper, and succeed. For more information, please visit http://torosoinv.com/

DISCLOSURES

This information is for informational purposes only and should not be used for any other purpose. The information contained herein does not constitute and should not be construed as an offering of advisory services or an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any securities or related financial instruments in any jurisdiction.

Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Please read each prospectus for specific details regarding the ETF’s risk profile.

Certain information contained herein is based on or derived from information provided by independent third-party sources. Tidal believes that the sources from which such information has been obtained are reliable; however, it cannot guarantee the accuracy of such information and has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information or the assumptions on which such information is based.

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. For the summary and/or statutory prospectuses containing this and other important information for the Funds please call 877-358-0096. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.‬‬‬‬‬‬‬‬

Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.