MILWAUKEE, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC (“Tidal”) announces that the YieldMax® HIMS Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSE Arca: HIYY) was halted to allow Tidal to evaluate the accuracy of the HIYY Net Asset Values per share (NAVs) published for March 2, 3, and 4, 2026. Tidal determined the NAV for HIYY was required to be restated on March 2 from $12.38 per share to $12.15 per share, on March 3 from $9.92 per share to $11.81 per share and on March 4 from $10.24 per share to $12.13 per share.
YieldMax® HIMS Option Income Strategy ETF (HIYY) Trading Halt
| Source: Tidal Financial Group Tidal Financial Group
Recommended Reading
-
February 26, 2026 11:49 ET | Source: Tidal Financial Group
Tidal Financial Group and Defiance ETFs Announce Reverse Stock Splits for Select ETFsRead More
-
February 18, 2026 13:50 ET | Source: Tidal Financial Group
YieldMax® MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (WNTR) Trading HaltRead More