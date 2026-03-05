YieldMax® HIMS Option Income Strategy ETF (HIYY) Trading Halt

MILWAUKEE, March 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC (“Tidal”) announces that the YieldMax® HIMS Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSE Arca: HIYY) was halted to allow Tidal to evaluate the accuracy of the HIYY Net Asset Values per share (NAVs) published for March 2, 3, and 4, 2026. Tidal determined the NAV for HIYY was required to be restated on March 2 from $12.38 per share to $12.15 per share, on March 3 from $9.92 per share to $11.81 per share and on March 4 from $10.24 per share to $12.13 per share.