YieldMax® MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (WNTR) Trading Halt

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Investments LLC (“Tidal”) announces that the YieldMax® MSTR Short Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSE Arca: WNTR) was halted to allow Tidal to evaluate the accuracy of the WNTR Net Asset Values per share (NAVs) published for February 17, 2026. Tidal determined the NAV for WNTR required to be restated from $37.8489 per share to $37.1473 per share.



