Beer Institute Praises Record Low Teen Alcohol Use in Monitoring the Future Survey

WASHINGTON, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the University of Michigan’s Monitoring the Future survey of adolescent alcohol, drug, and tobacco use—funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, part of the National Institutes of Health—teen alcohol use has reached historic lows.

The survey found, “In 2021, the proportion who had ever used alcohol (more than just a few sips) in 12th grade decreased by 12% from the previous year, falling to 54%; in 10th grade, the proportion dropped by one-fourth, to 35%; and in 8th grade, it fell by 15%, down to 22% (the 8th grade decline was not statistically significant).”

“For more than three decades, the beer industry has dedicated itself to preventing illegal underage drinking, working with schools, parents, law enforcement, retailers and local leaders to keep alcohol out of the hands of children. The findings of this survey are encouraging, with the lowest percentage of students drinking since the study began,” said Jim McGreevy, president and CEO of the Beer Institute. “As an industry, we will continue our work to make sure that underage drinking rates continue to fall.”

Click here to learn more about the beer industry’s commitment to responsibility.

###

The Beer Institute is a national trade association for the American brewing industry, representing brewers of all sizes, as well as beer importers and industry suppliers—an industry that supports more than 2 million jobs and provides more than $330 billion to the American economy. First founded in 1862 as the U.S. Brewers Association, the Beer Institute is committed today to the development of sound public policy and to the values of civic duty and personal responsibility. For additional updates from the Beer Institute, visit our website, follow @BeerInstitute on Twitter, like the Beer Institute on Facebook, and follow the Beer Institute on Instagram.