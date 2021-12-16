United Lithium Corp Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Lithium Corp. (CSE: ULTH; OTC: ULTHF; FWB: 0ULA) (“ULTH” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has filed its final short form base shelf prospectus (the “Final Shelf Prospectus”) with the securities commissions in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and received a final receipt in respect thereof.



The Final Shelf Prospectus allows the Company to offer and issue up to $150,000,000 of common shares, warrants, subscription receipts, units, debt securities, or any combination of such securities (collectively, the “Securities”) during the 25-month period that the Final Shelf Prospectus remains effective. The Securities may be offered separately or together, in amounts, at prices and on terms to be determined based on market conditions at the time of sale and, subject to applicable regulations, may include “at-the-market distributions” (as such term is defined in National Instrument 44-102 – Shelf Distributions), public offerings or strategic investments. The specific terms of any offering of Securities (an “Offering”), including the use of proceeds from any Offering, will be set forth in any one or more prospectus supplement(s) to be filed with applicable securities regulators in connection with any such Offering(s).

Michael Dehn, President and CEO of the Company stated: “the filing of the Base Shelf Prospectus gives us the ability to move quickly to take advantage of future financing opportunities that may arise and provides enhanced flexibility as we continue to assess strategic acquisitions across the lithium sector.”

A copy of the Final Shelf Prospectus, and copies of any prospectus supplement(s) that may be filed in the future, can be found under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

